AdventHealth West Florida Hospitals Earn 'All A's in Tampa Bay' for Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group

Once again, national watchdog organization recognizes AdventHealth hospitals across the country for patient safety

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again, all AdventHealth West Florida Division hospitals in the Tampa Bay area have earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization that sets standards for excellence in patient care. Leapfrog assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm to patients.

These "A" hospitals in Tampa Bay include AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel and AdventHealth Zephyrhills.

AdventHealth Lake Placid and AdventHealth Sebring in Highlands County, as well as AdventHealth Ocala in Marion County, also achieved 'A' ratings from The Leapfrog Group.

"We're honored to receive Straight 'A' grades from The Leapfrog Group in Tampa Bay, validating our commitment to patient safety and the best clinical outcomes," said Dr. Robin McGuinness, AdventHealth West Florida Division Chief Nursing Executive. "Consistent performance in patient safety reflects our culture of putting the well-being of our patients first, treating them the same way we would treat our own families."

As part of AdventHealth's commitment to providing the highest standard of care, our hospitals are actively recruiting the best and brightest clinicians and team members.

"By creating top-tier health care teams, including Graduate Medical Education programs in family medicine, internal medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology, we are ensuring our patients can access the best in faith-based, whole-person care, fostering a legacy of exceptional care and service," said Dr. Michael Cacciatore, AdventHealth West Florida Division Chief Medical Officer.

Across the United States, 29 AdventHealth Hospitals earned an "A" rating in Fall 2023 from The Leapfrog Group.

"Earning an 'A' Grade means these AdventHealth hospitals made a true commitment to put patients first," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

To see AdventHealth West Florida's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook and via its newsletter.

About AdventHealth

AdventHealth is a faith-based, not-for-profit health care system with a mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ. AdventHealth has hundreds of care sites and more than 50 hospitals across the United States. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com.

SOURCE AdventHealth West Florida Division