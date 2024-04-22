Adventist HealthCare CEO Terry Forde Will Depart to Lead Health First in Florida

GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Forde, President and CEO of Adventist HealthCare, headquartered in Montgomery County, Maryland, will step down from his role on Aug. 2 to become President and CEO of Health First, headquartered in Brevard County, Florida.

Founded in 1907, Adventist HealthCare, is a faith-based, not-for-profit comprehensive health care system consisting of six owned and managed hospitals and more than 50 facilities offering a full continuum of high-quality care across the greater Washington, D.C., region. Under Terry's leadership over the past 13 years, Adventist HealthCare has earned national recognition for its leadership practices, been awarded numerous quality and safety distinctions, been honored as a trustworthy organization, and been recognized repeatedly for being a top workplace.

Emmanuel Asiedu, Chair of the Adventist HealthCare Board of Directors, said: "Terry has been a tireless advocate for championing our mission, driving improvement and expanding our services in order to provide physical, mental and spiritual healing to every person, every time. We are grateful for his many achievements and for the leadership system he established that will continue to guide our delivery of high-quality, compassionate care to our community. We wish Terry and Health First the very best in their efforts to serve the health needs of Florida community members."

Health First was founded in 1995 when Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital joined together to create a fully integrated delivery network and not-for-profit healthcare system. Now with more than 10,000 associates, Health First provides Central Florida with four hospitals, medical group, health plans and ancillary services.

"In Terry we found an experienced and sympathetic leader who shares our passion for patient safety, is committed to providing high reliability, has a proven history of success, and tenacity in building strong, lasting culture," said Kent Smith, Health First Board of Trustees' Chair. "The Space Coast welcomes Terry and looks forward to his guidance to further Health First's legacy of providing exceptional quality and compassionate care."

"It has been an honor to work with the dedicated leaders and team members of Adventist HealthCare, especially during the midst of a pandemic and significant change in the health industry," said Terry Forde. "I am so glad to have been part of an organization dedicated to being the best choice for both patients and team members and look forward to joining Health First to promote vibrant wellbeing in Florida."

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

Founded in 1995, Health First is Brevard County's not-for-profit, community healthcare system. The fully integrated delivery network (IDN) includes health insurance plans, hospitals, a multi-specialty medical group, and outpatient and wellness services. As a locally owned, not-for-profit organization, Health First is committed to investing in our community. In 2022, Health First provided more than $220 million in community support. To learn more about Health First and how we're giving back to our community, please visit HFgivesback.org.

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare