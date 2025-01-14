Daffodil Baez Named New President of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare has announced that Daffodil Baez, who currently serves as Adventist HealthCare's Chief Executive Officer of the Howard University Faculty Practice Plan, will be the new president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center. Part of the Adventist HealthCare system since 2019, Fort Washington Medical Center is an acute-care hospital in Prince George's County, Md., offering a range of inpatient, surgical and specialty services as well as emergency care.

Daffodil Baez is the new president of Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center in Prince George's County, Md.

Baez joined Adventist HealthCare in 2023 as the CEO for Howard University's academic medical group of physicians and faculty, which currently includes 25 specialties and more than 130 doctors. She quickly strengthened clinical quality metrics and improved operational and financial performance through initiatives such as the upgrading of the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and revenue cycle platforms. Baez also developed strategic partnerships throughout the capital region to drive business development and enhance the practice's recognition in the healthcare industry and throughout D.C.

"I have full confidence that Daffodil Baez has the expertise needed to lead our team and ensure excellent, convenient care to promote the best health outcomes," said John Sackett, Adventist HealthCare President and CEO. "In this new position, I know that Daffodil will further develop the good relationships our former hospital President Eunmee Shim helped foster, particularly between physicians, local government and community stakeholders, to continue the development of a state-of-the-art hospital facility in Prince George's County."

Baez, who holds master's degrees in public health and business, started her career as a financial analyst and then transitioned to practice management. As the Assistant Director of Clinical Operations for the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, she streamlined operations through process improvement strategies, galvanized performance to meet strategic targets, and directed the launch and operations of a joint venture with Texas Health Resources. Prior to that role, Baez held leadership positions as a clinical practice manager for multiple outpatient surgical clinics at an academic medical center in Texas, a chief transformation officer for an integrated behavioral healthcare group in Phoenix, and a practice administrator for a pediatrics practice also in Phoenix. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"I look forward to working with leaders and partners throughout Prince George's County so that every community member has access to compassionate, high-quality care close to home," said Baez. "I'm honored to further enhance the recognition of Fort Washington Medical Center as a trusted source of healing and hope."

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region, and one of the largest employers in Maryland. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group and Imaging. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental and spiritual healing.

Contact: Sara Newman Viscomi, [email protected], 301-203-2275

SOURCE Adventist HealthCare