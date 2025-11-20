Adventist HealthCare Earns Spot on Newsweek's 2025 List of Most Trusted U.S. Companies

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventist HealthCare has been named to Newsweek's 2025 list of Most Trustworthy Companies in America. The rankings were determined by examining three main public pillars of trust – customer trust, potential investor trust, and potential employee trust – as well as evaluating online remarks.

Of the thousands of companies that met the initial analysis threshold across all industries, only 700 companies were named most trustworthy nationwide, including only 16 Maryland-based companies.

In the Healthcare and Life Sciences category, which included a broad range of health systems, pharmaceutical companies, online wellness firms and other health services, Adventist HealthCare ranked 17th out of the 33 organizations named.

"When it comes to health care, trust is essential. This honor reflects the confidence our patients have that they will receive high-quality, compassionate care when facing a medical challenge," said John Sackett, Adventist HealthCare's president and CEO. "Our commitment to support total well-being by extending physical, mental and spiritual healing is the foundation of everything we do."

The evaluation criteria included a range of assessments including customer trust regarding services, advertising claims and treatment as well as appraisals of the organizations' values, leadership and potential. A company's previous scores were also taken into account.

""The recognition of Adventist HealthCare as one of the nation's most trustworthy organizations reflects the deep dedication of our talented doctors, nurses, and team members who provide exceptional care every day," said Patsy McNeil, MD, Executive Vice President and System Chief Medical Officer for Adventist HealthCare. "Trust isn't built overnight—it grows through thousands of intentional interactions that drive consistent excellence across the continuum of care. We have a culture that is committed to demonstrating our unwavering commitment to those we serve."

In addition, respondents' perceptions of employees' compensation, fair treatment and career development opportunities were weighed.

"The fact that the Newsweek ranking considers opinions regarding our workplace environment as well as our services to the community is especially significant," said Allison Dichoso, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Adventist HealthCare. "We are proud that the responses of people who have insight into our organization reflect the trust our team members have in Adventist HealthCare as the best place to work as well as the best place to receive care."

Newsweek partnered with the market research firm Statista Inc. to survey 25,000 U.S. residents regarding companies headquartered in the U.S. with revenue over $500 million. Newsweek created this award to help both companies and consumers better understand which brands were considered reliable and which employers inspired loyalty. The overall rankings were created by weighing survey responses along with sentiment, reach and virality analysis of articles, forums, social networks, comment sections and other mentions on the internet.

Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is one of the longest-serving health systems in the Washington, D.C., region. It includes Shady Grove Medical Center, White Oak Medical Center, Fort Washington Medical Center, Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation, Home Care Services, Adventist Medical Group, Imaging and Cardiac Associates. Our mission is to extend God's care through the ministry of physical, mental, and spiritual healing.

