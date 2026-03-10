Zoetis expands Human-Animal Bond Certification scholarship to include veterinary technician students

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVC and HABRI are proud to announce that Zoetis, a leading animal health company, has pledged its continued support for veterinary students across the United States by offering free Human-Animal Bond Certification throughout 2026. New this year, the scholarship is now available to veterinary technician students, who play a vital role on the care team, often serving as the primary point of care for clients and their pets. The expansion of this program to include veterinary technician students signals Zoetis's ongoing commitment to invest in a stronger, more connected future for veterinary medicine.

"As the world's leading provider of continuing education for veterinary professionals, NAVC continually looks for ways to elevate and grow our programming and content," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "The human-animal bond plays an integral role in the lives of pets, people and the veterinary team that cares for both. NAVC is proud to partner with Zoetis and HABRI to give greater access to our certification program and reach more veterinary students."

Entering its second year, the scholarship program has registered nearly 250 veterinary students. Opening the scholarship to future veterinary technicians gives the entire care team access to education centered on connection, compassion and clinical excellence.

"Zoetis is proud to renew and expand our support of the Human-Animal Bond Certification scholarship with NAVC and HABRI, now including veterinary technician students," said Dr. Oliver Knesl, Global Medical Affairs, at Zoetis. "In 2019, Zoetis became the first Human-Animal Bond Certified company, reinforcing our position as a leading advocate of the bond between humans and animals. By widening access to this science-based education, we're helping equip the entire veterinary care team with practical tools to strengthen communication, support well-being and improve outcomes for pets and the people who love them."

Launched in 2018 by the NAVC and HABRI, a leader in advancing the science about the health benefits of companion animals for humans, the Human-Animal Bond Certification program is a comprehensive, science-based training for veterinary professionals. The course provides a deeper understanding of the health benefits of pet ownership and human-animal interaction. Participants also learn practical ways to incorporate HAB principles into daily practice, leading to more meaningful client interactions and stronger support through difficult conversations. Since 2018, more than 1,280 veterinary professionals have become Human-Animal Bond Certified.

"HABRI is grateful for the leadership of Zoetis in making the Human-Animal Bond Certification free for veterinary students and now for those studying to become veterinary technicians," said Steven Feldman, President, HABRI. "Together with NAVC, we are equipping future veterinary professionals with the necessary skills to better incorporate the human-animal bond into daily practice, while keeping them connected to their passion for the human-animal bond."

Veterinary and veterinary technician students may register for the Human-Animal Bond Certification on VetFolio, the NAVC's industry-leading digital platform, which provides online virtual learning and engagement for veterinary professionals.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world's leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

About NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/.

About HABRI

HABRI is a not-for-profit organization that funds innovative research projects to scientifically document the health benefits of companion animals; informs the public about human-animal bond research; and advocates for the beneficial role of companion animals in society. For more information, please visit http://www.habri.org.

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community (NAVC)