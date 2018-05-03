Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019

Journey to The Land of the Rising Sun

In 2019, Adventures by Disney travelers will experience the captivating culture and rich diversity of Japan during a brand-new itinerary, with expeditions ranging from ancient locales steeped in tradition to fast-paced modern cities. Adventures by Disney collaborated with the Japan National Tourism Organization to create a trip that is both culturally authentic and deeply immersive. Whether exploring a breathtaking bamboo forest, centuries-old temple or high-tech metropolis, vacationers will be fully immersed in the ancient customs and storied traditions deeply rooted within this cultural wonderland.

During this 11-day, 10-night itinerary, travelers will visit Kyoto, Osaka, Takayama, Hakone and Tokyo where they'll:

Explore historical shrines and temples, such as Fushimi Inari Shrine, Sensoji Temple, Pure Water Temple, the Kamakura Daibutsu and Meiji Shrine.

Experience the masterful time-honored tradition of samurai swordsmanship and the charm of a maiko dance performance.

Bike through farm villages and along rice paddies, cruise on a river boat and traverse through a bamboo forest on an authentic Japanese rickshaw.

Engage with local practitioners in the arts of Taiko drumming, origami and calligraphy.

Discover the secrets to making perfect sushi and learn how to build a delectable bento box.

Seek serenity at Hama Rikyu Gardens, a green oasis nestled among Tokyo's skyscrapers, and unwind with a customary tea ceremony steeped in history and tradition.

Journey to some of Japan's most famous neighborhoods and markets, like Takeshita Street in Harajuku, Tokyo , and Dotonbori, Osaka's popular dining district.

Savor world-class culinary experiences and delight in delicious local treats, such as sake tasting for adults and giant cotton candy for smaller travelers.

Travelers will also have the option to add a post-trip vacation package that provides a stay and special experiences and access at Tokyo Disney Resort.

"Japan offers the perfect setting for an immersive and unforgettable Adventures by Disney experience," said Ken Potrock, senior vice president of Adventures by Disney. "This trip is designed to enrich and inspire explorers, giving them an authentic, hassle-free way to experience the rich culture of this magnificent country, complete with special touches and unique adventures that only Disney can provide."

Embark on Adventures in Canada, France and Beyond

Adventures by Disney also continues to refresh and enhance their existing vacation portfolio, offering exciting new ways for travelers to experience the world's most remarkable destinations.

In 2019, a reimagined Alberta, Canada itinerary will offer all-new adventures in Calgary, before traveling to breathtaking Banff National Park and the stunning Lake Louise. In Calgary, travelers will be welcomed as honorary citizens during a traditional ceremony before visiting some of the area's ranches and farms, sampling local delicacies such as the Saskatoon berry and freshly jarred honey, and even trying their hand at cowboy-style rope wrangling!

Adventures by Disney also recently announced a robust array of offerings that can be added to a Disney Cruise Line sailing to make for the ultimate land and sea vacation. In 2019, travelers can journey to unforgettable locales such as Barcelona, New York City, Vancouver, Copenhagen and more, all while enjoying renowned Disney service and storytelling.

These unforgettable trips join an existing array of dozens of Adventures by Disney vacations worldwide, including the largest-ever line-up of Adventures by Disney river cruise departures, including a brand-new itinerary on France's Seine River. Here travelers will revel in the beauty of the iconic sites of the City of Lights, the provincial landscape of Monet's beloved Giverny, the beaches of Normandy and a myriad of stunning destinations in between, all while engaging in an exciting array of immersive entertainment and exhilarating activities for the whole family.

The full line-up of 2019 Adventures by Disney land tours feature a wide variety of vacation destination options, offering something for every type of traveler. Whether hand-crafting pasta on a family farm in Tuscany, saddling up for horseback riding at a Montana dude ranch, snorkeling in the Galapagos, or enjoying one of the many other hands-on experiences available through Adventures by Disney, families will find a wealth of unforgettable moments imbued with special touches that are uniquely Disney.

Bookings for all 2019 vacations open May 9, 2018. Call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent to book. For more information on the itineraries offered and activities included on an Adventures by Disney vacation, visit AdventuresByDisney.com.

About Adventures by Disney

Adventures by Disney provides immersive, hassle-free group guided vacation experiences to destinations on six continents. Families traveling with Adventures by Disney receive exceptional service while taking part in extraordinary experiences at locations including: The South African plains, the great cities of Europe, Costa Rica's rich rainforest, the ruins of Pompeii and Machu Picchu, Australia's Outback, the Great Wall of China and some of America's most iconic destinations.



Adventures by Disney has been recognized by numerous travel organizations for its excellence in family tourism. In Cruise Critic's 2016 & 2017 Editors' Picks, Adventures by Disney river cruises were honored as the Best River Cruise Line for Families. It was also voted Top "Adventure" Tour Operator in the Travel Weekly 2016 Readers Choice Awards, and has garnered many other excellence awards over the past decade.



Offering Disney-trained Adventure Guides on each trip, engaging activities, VIP experiences and personal touches throughout, Adventures by Disney vacations are crafted to excite and delight everyone. Visit AdventuresByDisney.com to learn more.





