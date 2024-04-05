Adversa AI Named an IDC Innovator in AI Security, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversa AI has been recognized as an IDC Innovator in the report IDC Innovators: AI Security, 2024 – Part 1 (Doc #US51886324, March 2024)

IDC is known for its comprehensive research and impartial insights in various tech domains, especially in growing markets. The report comes when businesses are massively adopting LLM, pointing towards an imminent necessity for pre-production AI security assessment and further post-production protection for AI-driven applications

With its innovative AI Security Platform, Adversa AI has made significant strides with recent LLM security and continuous LLM Red Teaming capabilities.

Adversa AI's innovative approach to security helps assess AI, LLM and GenAI systems against various vulnerabilities, from prompt injections and jailbreaks to privacy issues, manipulations, and unknown 0-day adversarial attacks. Their proprietary world's first patented technology ensures that these systems are not just safe and secure today but also reliable under diverse and unpredictable scenarios tomorrow.

"We are honored to be named an IDC Innovator in AI Security. We see it as a is a significant acknowledgment of Adversa AI's advancements and continuous innovation in LLM security and AI Red Teaming that resonate with the IDC Innovators's rigorous parameters." - said Alex Polyakov, CEO of Adversa AI.

For more insights into Adversa AI's Continuous AI Red Teaming, interested parties are encouraged to contact the company directly or via their website.

About Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a Gartner-recognized AI and LLM Security vendor and a worldwide leader in automated AI Red Teaming with customers in the US, EU, and Asia. It is dedicated to safeguarding AI systems' security and safety for world Fortune 500 companies, Unicorn AI Startups, and top solution providers.

With a team of world-class experts and unparalleled technological solutions, Adversa AI provides its enterprise clients with the solutions they need to harness AI's potential securely. Their commitment to AI Security research and innovation positions them at the forefront of the AI and LLM security sector, defining industry standards and best practices.

About IDC Innovators

An IDC Innovators report presents a set of vendors – under $100M in annual revenue at the time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer a new technology, a groundbreaking solution to an existing issue, and/or an innovative business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation or a comparative ranking of all companies but rather a document that highlights innovative companies in a specific market segment. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

