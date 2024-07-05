Adversa AI Red Teaming Platform for LLM in Global 100 AI Fintech List 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversa AI is thrilled to announce its continuous AI Red Teaming solution inclusion in the renowned AI Fintech Global list for 2024. This honor highlights the world's most innovative companies developing cutting-edge AI technologies in financial services, showcasing Adversa AI's pivotal role in the AI and GenAI Security industry.

Adversa AI in AI Fintech Global 100

The recognition underscores Adversa AI's flagship product, Continuous Red Teaming for Generative AI (GenAI), which is revolutionizing the financial sector's approach to security and resilience. As financial institutions worldwide rush to implement GenAI for serving customers and grapple with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats specific to AI Applications, from prompt Injections and Jailbreaks to Data Leakages, Adversa AI's Continuous Red Teaming stands out as an essential tool, ensuring Security and Safety of AI-driven applications in financial systems.

In an era where GenAI is transforming financial services, ensuring the security and reliability of AI systems is paramount. Adversa AI's Continuous Red Teaming for GenAI addresses this critical need by providing continuous, rigorous testing and fortification of AI models against potential vulnerabilities and adversarial attacks. This proactive approach not only enhances the security of financial institutions but also builds trust and confidence among stakeholders and customers.

"Being named in the AI Fintech Global list is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial technology sector, the most growing customer segment and the most affected by Cyberattacks. This accolade recognizes our contributions to developing advanced and pioneering AI technologies that are crucial for the financial services industry in 2024 and beyond." - added Alex Polyakov, Adversa AI CEO.

Continuous Red teaming involves the ongoing simulation of sophisticated cyber-attacks on AI systems, identifying weaknesses before they can be exploited by malicious actors. For financial institutions, this means staying ahead of threats, safeguarding sensitive data, and maintaining operational integrity. Adversa AI's solution is designed to adapt to evolving threats, ensuring that financial companies can operate with the highest levels of security and reliability.

About Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a Gartner-recognized AI and LLM Security vendor and a worldwide leader in automated AI Red Teaming with customers in the US, EU, Middle East, and Asia. It is dedicated to safeguarding AI systems' security and safety for world Fortune 500 companies, Unicorn AI Startups, and top solution providers.

With a team of world-class experts and unparalleled patented technological solutions, Adversa AI provides its enterprise clients with the solutions they need to harness AI's potential securely. Their commitment to AI Security research and innovation positions them at the forefront of the AI and LLM security sector, defining industry standards and best practices.

About Global Fintech

