Adversa AI Won The Best AI Product At CogX Awards 2023 Celebrating Innovation In LLM Security

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CogX Awards took place Tuesday evening on the opening day of the CogX Festival, honoring the finest in AI, technology and innovation from across the globe. Adversa AI was among winners , which were announced in over 30 categories.

The ceremony celebrated the innovators and change-makers who are helping to "get the next ten years right." Alex Polyakov, co-founder and CEO at Adversa AI, visited the ceremony in London himself as part of the CogX Conference to take home the CogX prize for Best AI Product in Cybersecurity.

The winning Adversa AI product is an Award-winning patented platform that helps enterprises to implement end-to-end Cybersecurity for AI applications including Large Language Models to deeply analyze their AI Cybersecurity Posture via the world-first automated AI Red Teaming for LLM's . Adversa AI Platform can help to detect various Adversarial attacks such as Jailbreaks and Prompt Injections. Also, it can harden AI applications during development and guard them from cyberattacks by monitoring AI and LLM solutions in production.

Alex commented:

"It's been amazing time an honor to receive such an award for Best AI Cybersecurity product for Adversa AI Platform at CogX and share that stage with Mustafa Suleiman from Inflection, Poppy Gustafsson from Darktrace, and other brilliant CogX Awards winners from such companies as DeepL, Infosys, and others."

CogX CEO Charlie Muirhead emphasized the role that each individual can play to make a positive impact:

"We come together to celebrate not just technology and AI, but the human spirit behind every line of code, algorithm, and disruptive idea. While we are mesmerized by the breakneck speed of innovations, it's vital to remember that at the heart of every breakthrough is a person. Someone with the passion and tenacity to change how things are done."

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Michelle Donelan, was also a special guest and delivered a message highlighting the role of AI in shaping the UK's future.

This year's 7th annual CogX Awards assembled the most diverse judging panel ever with judges representing business, academia, entrepreneurs and investors from a wide variety of backgrounds. Well-known figures within AI and technology including Sherry Coutu CBE, Venture Partner of Molten Ventures, Bindi Karia, and CEO of Mind Foundry, Brian Mullins.

