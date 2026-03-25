Advertiser Perceptions Partners with Data Quality Co-op to Advance Independent Quality Measurement in B2B Advertising Research

Collaboration adds predictive quality intelligence to Advertiser Perceptions' rigorous research standards

SALT LAKE CITY and NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertiser Perceptions , the leading provider of strategic market intelligence for the advertising industry, and Data Quality Co-op (DQC) , the insights industry's first independent clearinghouse for data quality measurement, today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen transparency in B2B advertising research.

The collaboration integrates DQC's shared quality infrastructure into Advertiser Perceptions' research operations, adding an independent layer of validation to the company's rigorous data standards.

Data Quality Co-Op | Advertiser Perceptions

As the B2B research landscape becomes increasingly complex, ensuring respondent integrity is critical for business decision-making. Advertiser Perceptions has long prioritized high-quality sample sourcing over low-cost volume. This partnership operationalizes that commitment by utilizing DQC's predictive intelligence to validate respondent trustworthiness in real time.

"Our clients rely on us for precise insights from specific, hard-to-reach B2B audiences," said Katie Jurina COO at Advertiser Perceptions. "Respondent quality has always been the foundation of our work. By partnering with Data Quality Co-op, we are bringing objective, third-party metrics into our workflow that validate the integrity of our data. It allows us to demonstrate to our clients that our sourcing is transparent, measurable and consistently meets the highest industry standards."

Through this integration, Advertiser Perceptions is leveraging the Data Trust Score™, a respondent-level metric that ranges from 0 to 1,000. Unlike static fraud checks, the score utilizes a continuously learning feedback loop that analyzes technical signals, in-survey behavior and participation history across the research ecosystem.

This approach allows Advertiser Perceptions to proactively validate the quality of their sample sources and provide clients with greater confidence in the data underpinning their strategies.

"Advertiser Perceptions is taking a leadership role by prioritizing independent verification in the B2B sector," said Bob Fawson, CEO of Data Quality Co-op. "B2B research requires a distinct level of precision. By adopting a shared quality infrastructure, Advertiser Perceptions is proving their commitment to quality through a standardized, independent framework."



About Advertiser Perceptions

Advertiser Perceptions is the global leader in research-based business intelligence for the advertising, marketing, and ad technology industries. Our experienced staff delivers an unbiased, research-based view of the market, competing brands, and their customers with analysis and solutions tailored to each client's specific KPIs and business objectives – providing them with the confidence to make the very best sales and marketing decisions, driving greater revenue and increased client satisfaction.



About Data Quality Co-op

Data Quality Co-op (DQC) is an independent first-party data quality clearinghouse. We transform how buyers and suppliers of first-party data measure, understand and manage the quality of their data. Our platform offers continuous quality measurement and real-time quality certification by aggregating, analyzing and benchmarking data quality signals across the ecosystem and the Data Trust Score™, delivering unique, predictive quality intelligence. Together with our clients, we are shaping the future of fast, reliable data-driven insights. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, our mission is to ensure each business decision, marketing campaign or AI model is driven by data that's high-quality, high-value and perfectly suited for its purpose. For more information, visit www.dataqualityco-op.com.

Media contact: Marie Melsheimer, [email protected], +1-541-815-3951

SOURCE Data Quality Co-Op