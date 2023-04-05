Advertising Services Market size to grow by USD 188.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growth in in-app advertising - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advertising services market size is estimated to increase by USD 188.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period. A major factor fueling growth in the advertising services market is the growth in in-app advertising. The rising popularity of in-app advertisements is one of the major factors that drive the global advertising services market, with mobile phone users spending more than 80% of their time on dedicated apps in comparison to the 20% time spent on browsers on mobile devices. Users spending high amounts of time on apps led advertisers to focus on in-app advertisements for their products and services. The platform helps app developers to generate revenue without having to charge the users to use their apps. In-app advertisements are cost-effective and help reach the target audience based on the data collected through the apps and cache files. Various brands also engage their target audience through multiple marketing channels and encourage them to post reviews and provide feedback about their products/services, enabling them to reach their target audience more efficiently. Hence, the rising popularity of in-app advertisements will drive the growth of the advertising services market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2021 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advertising Services Market 2022-2026

Advertising Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (digital advertising, TV advertising, print advertising, OOH advertising, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the digital advertising segment will be significant for the growth of the advertising services market during the forecast period. Global advertisement spending is estimated to exhibit high growth during the forecast period. The rising global Internet penetration, growing use of mobile devices, upsurge in the number of user searches, and ongoing digital transformation across industries are some of the primary factors driving the growth of the segment. This propels businesses to expand their online presence. Hence, such factors will influence the growth of the segment, which, in turn, will help the advertising services market grow.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global advertising services market.

APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global advertising services market during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for advertising services in the region. They account for a total of 70% of the revenue of the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Brands focus on accelerating their digitalization efforts, resulting in an increase in the role of e-commerce in advertising. The growing popularity of digital media is driving the growth potential of the regional market. This, in turn, will facilitate the advertising services market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Report

Advertising services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global advertising services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer advertising services in the market are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BrandBurp Digital, CommCreative, Daniel Brian Advertising, Division of Labor, Experian Plc, ITHAKA, Jacob Tyler, Mayple Marketplace Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Omnicom Group Inc., Plan Z Digital, Publicis Groupe SA, REQ, SmartSites, Socialiency Advertising, Spirit Adv, and WPP Plc and others

Vendor Offerings -

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers advertising services under the subsidiary Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co. Ltd.

The company offers advertising services under the subsidiary Hangzhou Alibaba Advertising Co. Ltd. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers advertising services such as Google Search and Maps.

The company offers advertising services such as Google Search and Maps. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers advertising services such as video, audio, and custom advertising solutions.

Advertising Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

One of the key advertising services market trends expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period is the incorporation of AR in advertising.

Various companies are embracing this emerging trend, which has led to a change in the use of media and has made advertising interactive.

This allows marketers and advertisers to reach out to consumers in new ways. AR ads engage customers by letting them not just view but also interact with AR ads.

AR helps build the company's reputation along with the promotion of sales. For instance, the Arctic Home Campaign by Coca-Cola and the World Wildfire Fund, which is aimed at protecting polar bears and their natural habitat, included an AR event at the Science Museum in London . The event helped Coca-Cola engage with consumers and gain consumer loyalty.

. The event helped Coca-Cola engage with consumers and gain consumer loyalty. Hence, the incorporation of AR in advertising helps not only to grow sales volumes but also to raise customer engagement, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the advertising services market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The rising adoption of ad-blocker solutions is a major challenge that will impede the advertising services market growth during the forecast period.

Ad-blockers are easy-to-install browser extensions that gatekeep and remove ads from websites that a user views. Various users do not prefer to view advertisements and install ad-blockers.

Major companies such as Facebook and Google have made efforts to suppress advertisement blocking, such as banning ad extensions. However, ad blocking still remains rampant.

This puts advertisers and publishers under constant pressure to better target, deliver, and track their messages to users.

Hence, ad blockers are a challenge that will hinder the market growth of the advertising services market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this Advertising Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the advertising services market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the advertising services market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the advertising services market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of advertising services market vendors

Advertising Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 188.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., BrandBurp Digital, CommCreative, Daniel Brian Advertising, Division of Labor, Experian Plc, ITHAKA, Jacob Tyler, Mayple Marketplace Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Omnicom Group Inc., Plan Z Digital, Publicis Groupe SA, REQ, SmartSites, Socialiency Advertising, Spirit Adv, and WPP Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Communication Services Market Reports

