Adverty Continues Expansion in the UK With Strategic Hires

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty continues expansion in the UK, attracts ex-Bidstack Senior Commercial Development Manager and announces the launch of the London office.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators, announces further expansion with the launch of the London, UK office. The move brings the Adverty platform to the UK, where its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games will deliver seamless advertising and connect brands and people.

The expansion also includes two strategic hires in the UK. Ex-Bidstack Senior Commercial Development Manager Alex Ginn is joining the team as Head of Sales UK, and Julia Smith joins as PR Director, EMEA.

Alex Ginn has 10+ years of working experience in senior sales roles within companies such as Metro/Evening Standard, Immediate Media and Sublime Skinz, and, most recently, as Senior Commercial Development Manager for Bidstack. Ginn will be responsible for building up an extensive sales and ad operations team in the UK for Adverty whilst working with agencies and brands to enable them to advertise in-game at scale.

With 25 years' experience, Julia Smith has been engaged by Adverty as PR Director. Working with the Adverty team, Smith will implement a high visibility Communications strategy to increase the brand awareness of the business. Smith has held major commercial roles including Associated Newspapers, The Mirror Group Newspapers, Dennis Publishing and IAB. She currently also provides PR consulting services for Impact, Cavai, Channel Factory, White Bullet, Tradehouse Media, Appetite Creative and The 614 Group.

Adverty works with agencies such as GroupM and Dentsu Aegis, and the expansion of the business across EMEA follows on from a significant increase in demand from advertisers looking for in-app advertising at scale and publishers who want to monetise their gaming inventory.

Niklas Bakos, CEO and Founder of Adverty, says: "2019 was a year of exceptional development and milestones for our business, and we are pleased to start 2020 by continuing this expansion into such an important market. We will be building up a team and business here in the UK, and we are pleased to welcome Alex and Julia to help drive this growth."

"I am delighted to be the first hire for Adverty in the UK and look forward to building our business and clients here. There are significant demand opportunities in the UK for our unique ad format and seamless in-game inventory at scale. Leading agencies are now starting to fully prioritize games and esports as the media channel for the future, and our timing to enter the UK market couldn't have been better," says Alex Ginn, Head of Sales UK, Adverty.

"Adverty is an exceptional in-game platform and I am delighted to be joining the team to increase the brand awareness of this innovative company," says Julia Smith, PR Director, Adverty.

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 29th of January 2020.

Mangold Fondkommission AB, phone +46 8 5030 1550, act as certified advisor/mentor and market maker for the company at NGM Nordic MTF.

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Bakos, CEO

Phone: +46-703-66-96-46

E-mail: nb@adverty.com

