Adverty continues rapid expansion with appointment of Johanna Nymberg as Global Director of Business Development

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game publishers, has announced the hire of Johanna Nymberg as Director of Business Development, to spearhead further growth for the innovative company. This follows on the back of the launch of new offices across Europe and APAC and a raft of senior hires earlier this year.

Adverty's mission is to deliver seamless advertising which connects brands and audiences through its revolutionary technology built for gaming.

Nymberg will be responsible for driving publisher revenue globally for Adverty. With extensive experience in the digital media sector, she was most recently Senior Publisher Growth Manager at AdColony, one of the largest mobile advertising platforms in the world, working from both London and Singapore.

She will work alongside Niklas Wallgren and Christian Atack to liaise with publishers and game developers globally, widening access and awareness of Adverty's unique In-Play™ and In-Menu™ enabled in-game advertising SDK.

"Adverty's formats are a great advantage to brands and publishers. As it is still a new ad monetisation format, this makes the role even more exciting. Adverty is genuinely setting a new standard for generating revenue and I will be driving new game integrations and expanding the use of the platform via high-value deals and strategic, long-term partnerships, further establishing Adverty as the leading in-game advertising company", says Nymberg.

"We are delighted to welcome yet another industry heavyweight to the team", adds Niklas Bakos, CEO and founder of Adverty. "Johanna is a well- respected leader with deep experience in the gaming space and excellent contacts within the publishing industry, and always at the forefront of industry developments".

The expansion of the business follows ever-increasing numbers of advertisers looking for in-game advertising at scale, and for publishers who want to monetise their gaming inventory with unobtrusive brand advertising.

"In-game brand advertising is currently experiencing significant growth worldwide and Adverty's formats are super exciting compared to traditional banners and display", adds Nymberg. "Game developers are keen to seek out new ways to work with brands and drive revenue, without reverting to intrusive formats that are detrimental to the gaming experience. Adverty's offering represents the future of in-game monetisation, in one of the most unchartered frontiers of the media world".

For further information, please contact:

Niklas Bakos, CEO

Phone: +46 703 66 96 46

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 2nd of November 2020.

Augment Partners AB, phone +46 8-505 65 172, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

