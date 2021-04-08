Adverty enters into exclusive partnership with Dutch hyper-casual publisher Lucky Kat Studios

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-game advertising specialist Adverty AB (publ) today announces a strategic, exclusive partnership with Lucky Kat Studios, which will enable the Dutch hyper-casual publisher to offer Adverty's seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ formats for both branding and performance advertising to global audiences within its increasingly popular games.

Based in The Hague, The Netherlands, the award-winning studio produces mobile pixel art games with a pop culture twist. Lucky Kat is the creator of cult hits such as Nom Cat, Sky Chasers, Combo Critters and its most recent chart-topper Magic Finger 3D.

The partnership will see the imminent launch of Adverty's seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads in Lucky Kat's broadly successful game Magic Finger 3D, via a partnership set to launch in mid Q2. Magic Finger 3D is hugely popular with over 10 million downloads to date.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

