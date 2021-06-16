Adverty launches In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads in Magic Finger 3D and World Hockey Manager 2021

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading in-game advertising specialist, Adverty AB (publ), today announces two new games launching in its network, which will include Adverty's seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ formats for both branding and performance advertising to global audiences.

First out is Magic Finger 3D from Lucky Kat Studios. With an amazing seamless integration of Adverty's In-Play™ ads which include billboards as well as ads players can interact with, Magic Finger 3D also introduces Adverty's Seamless In-Menu™ format.

"This combination of In-Play™ branding and In-Menu™ performance advertising is something the industry has been eagerly awaiting. The combination of performance advertising with strong branding leads to a powerful multiplier effect," says Adverty CEO, Tobias Knutsson.

Herdjie Zhou, CEO of Lucky Kat Studios, adds: "We are delighted to launch In-Play™ and In-Menu™ in Magic Finger 3D - our most successful game to date, which recently surpassed 20 million downloads. With the additional and incremental revenue we have seen a solid increase in Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU) without any downside to player engagement."

Magic Finger 3D gameplay video footage: https://youtu.be/WwTGW9OiA9A

Based in The Hague, The Netherlands Lucky Kat Studios produces and publishes casual games with a pop culture twist. In addition to its recent chart-topper Magic Finger 3D, Lucky Kat is also the creator of cult hits such as Road Crash, Nom Plant and Ice Cream Roll.

In addition, Gold Town Games (GTG)'s World Hockey Manager 2021 has now gone live with its first In-Play™ ads and has since decided to add more integrations. As of today, the leading ice hockey manager simulation game has added both a new In-Play™ integration as well as clickable In-Menu™ units that appear organically during breaks in the game.

Thomas Jonasson from Gold Town Games explains: "World Hockey Manager 2021 has a very well-defined audience with over 80% of players being male and aged 20-45; concentrated in countries where Ice Hockey is a popular sport. We believe that the addition of In-Menu™ adds to further support and enhance the value of the In-Play™ ads we are already leveraging will make our game very attractive to advertisers looking to reach our target audience."

Thorbjörn Warin, Chief Supply Officer at Adverty, says: "We are thrilled to bring Adverty's unique, seamless and unobtrusive ad offering to wider audiences. We are seeing a strong and increasing demand for advertising opportunities within the gaming vertical. In-game advertising is expected to see tremendous growth in the coming years, as more advertisers add gaming to their media mix and game publishers start using these new monetisation solutions."

"We are thrilled to welcome Magic Finger 3D and World Hockey Manager 2021 to the world of seamless in-game advertising and we look forward to long and mutually beneficial relationships with Gold Town Games and Lucky Kat Studios. I am super excited to see the effects of this killer combination being delivered to such a large audience," adds Tobias Knutsson.

This news follows Adverty's recent partnerships with InMobi and Verizon Media, which enable a wide range of partners and advertisers to access Adverty's in-game ad inventory, in order to reach wide audiences within gaming, maximise brand exposure and publisher monetisation.

Links to download iOS and Android versions for both games are available at:

Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/app/magic-finger-3d/id1536745952

https://apps.apple.com/app/world-hockey-manager-2021/id1167490395

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ASmallGame.themagicfinger

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.goldtowngames.worldhockeymanager

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Adverty AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided, through the contact of the above contact person, for publication on the 16th of June 2021.

Corpura Fondkommission AB, phone +46 (0)722 52 34 51, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/adverty-ab/r/adverty-launches-in-play--and-in-menu--ads-in-magic-finger-3d-and-world-hockey-manager-2021,c3367485

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17527/3367485/1432184.pdf Adverty AB (publ) - 2launch_ENG

SOURCE Adverty AB