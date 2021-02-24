Adverty outlines a unique opportunity to boost monetisation significantly with seamless in-game advertising on the Unity platform

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, will outline a unique opportunity to significantly boost monetisation with seamless in-game advertising on the Unity platform at a seminar taking place on 3rd March 1pm UK / 2pm CET.

The upcoming seminar by Adverty will unveil how to integrate its Unity software development kit (SDK) into mobile games and will see the seamless in-game advertising specialist share tips, tricks and best practice with developers.

Adverty is also running a competition to encourage developers to use its SDK - with the prize being a 12-month contract with a whopping $30,000 in guaranteed prize money - with ad revenue on top, and an additional $20,000 in prize money to developers who manage to surprise the jury with their creativity.

Being considered will entail some requirements for developers - such as certain minimum daily active users (DAU) in specific geographies and a 12-month live commitment to its SDK.

The tech seminar is entitled `Boost monetisation with in-game brand advertising on the Unity platform' and, in order to win Adverty's exciting competition, participants must submit their entries before April 16th.

The winner will be chosen by gaming specialists within Adverty's supply-side team.

Join Adverty for this fascinating webinar in which we showcase how to incorporate the seamless ad units In-Play™ and In-Menu™ into your game on the Unity platform, and share best practice tips and tricks of the trade as to how and where you can place effective ads and drive revenue.

The webinar will outline how easy it is to integrate Adverty's offer into games, and enable audiences to test its BrainImpression™ technology, ImpViz™ and SmartBend™ features to maximise viewability and monetisation.

Register for the free seminar here: https://live.remo.co/e/seminar-boost-your-monetisation-/register

For further information, please contact:

Anders Rössel, CFO

Phone: +46 70 867 00 20

E-mail: [email protected]

Corpura Fondkommission AB, phone +46 (0)722 52 34 51, act as certified advisor/mentor for the company at NGM Nordic SME.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

