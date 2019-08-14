Advisor Paul Saltaformaggio Acquires Wells Fargo Advisor

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibernia Wealth Management, LLC, located in Baton Rouge, LA, is announcing their recent acquisition of a Wells Fargo advisor. Hibernia Wealth Management, LLC is a division of Stratos Wealth Partners.

"Hibernia has been a great partner to Stratos and this acquisition will only further our growing partnership," says Jeff Concepcion. "Their team is ready to take on this next level in their business."

"I have been eager to grow my business and found a firm to acquire that fits my culture and team," says Paul. "The time to cultivate a new book of business is an exciting time for me and my team."

Paul's eagerness, persistence and diligence, allowed him to acquire this practice in timely manner. Due to technological advances, they are able to run the new business remotely. Even though the southern California firm has a different geological culture, finding the similarities in the way they treat their client will prove to be an easy transition.

"After taking a due diligence trip to California, we realized that our cultures were a great fit for each other," says Taylor West, "Southern California and Baton Rouge are different politically and culturally, but we came together on a key subject, doing right by the client."

About Stratos Wealth Network

Stratos Wealth Network is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 285 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working in 110 offices, across 26 states.

Stratos Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $1 billion in advisory assets as of June 30, 2019.

Stratos Wealth Partners, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $6.2 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $6.4 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $12.6 billion as of June 30, 2019.

Fundamentum, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $388 million in advisory assets as of June 30, 2019.

