Stratos Private Wealth Expands to Southern New Jersey and Westchester, New York

Heald Financial Advisors and Claricity Wealth & Planning will rebrand as Stratos Private Wealth as current leaders continue to operate practices

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Private Wealth, a part of Stratos Wealth Holdings (Stratos), today announced it has successfully expanded its presence into two key markets with the rebranding of two Stratos-affiliated practices. Heald Financial Advisors of Marlton, New Jersey, will become Stratos Private Wealth – South Jersey, and Claricity Wealth & Planning of Westchester, New York, will become Stratos Private Wealth – Westchester.

"The increased demand for high-net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth and family office support underscores the importance of developing a unified approach to this market segment, and I'm thrilled to welcome the South Jersey and Westchester teams to Stratos Private Wealth," said Jeff Brown, the President and Founder of Stratos Private Wealth. "Together, we will enhance the services we provide to this growing client base with quality solutions supported by the scale and expertise of the Stratos network."

Brown launched Stratos Private Wealth in May 2023 to enhance the firm's support for high- and ultra-high-net-worth clients. It is based in San Diego and operates as a division of Stratos Wealth Partners. Adding these practices represents the division's first expansion since its launch last spring.

Stratos Private Wealth – South Jersey is led by Dan Loughlin, CFP®, who has served in a range of financial services and wealth management leadership roles across his more than 15-year career in the sectors.

Mr. Loughlin said, "As the rapid pace of change impacts both the registered investment advisor landscape and our practice, we felt it was important to align with like-minded practices across the country that provide the scale and resources to serve our clients."

Adam Rude, CFP®, CIMA®, RMA®, heads the Stratos Private Wealth – Westchester office.

Mr. Rude added, "By sharing resources and ideas, we gain the economies of scale enjoyed by larger organizations while continuing to provide personalized service for our discerning client base."

As part of Stratos Private Wealth, both offices will provide customized financial planning, wealth planning, retirement planning, estate, tax and trust strategy services tailored to the high- and ultra-high-net-worth client segments. With this expansion, the Stratos Private Wealth division will have a combined $1.7 billion in investment advisory assets.

Lou Camacho, President of Stratos Wealth Enterprises, the acquisition arm of Stratos concluded, "We have taken a deliberate approach to growing the Stratos Private Wealth division, and I'm thrilled that we have expanded into the South Jersey and Westchester markets through these practices. We believe that we have developed a program that will only be enhanced by the addition of Dan, Adam and their teams as we continue to build our high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth offering."

About Stratos Wealth Partners

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $11.8 billion in advisory assets. Stratos offers operational, strategic and a reliable infrastructure allowing advisors the flexibility to develop and grow their business. Since its founding, Stratos has grown to 290 advisors, has approximately 80 home office staff, and has more than 100 locations in the United States.

Investment advice offered through Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd, a registered investment advisor.

About Stratos Private Wealth

Stratos Private Wealth is a division through which Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. markets its wealth management services. Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd. is a registered investment advisor.

Stratos Private Wealth does not provide legal or tax advice.

