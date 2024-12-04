Advisors Asset Management Introduces AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF

LODI becomes AAM's fourth ETF launched this year and newest offering in growing ETF suite

MONUMENT, Colo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisors Asset Management (AAM), a leading investment solutions provider, has expanded its exchange-traded fund (ETF) offerings with the launch of the AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF, (NYSE: LODI), sub-advised by SLC Fixed Income, part of SLC Management.

The AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF is actively managed, employs a 100% bottom-up issue selection process and tactically manages sector rotations to build a portfolio of high-conviction, investment grade corporate and securitized investments. LODI seeks to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. 1-3 Yr Govt/Credit Index on a total return basis, as well as aiming to provide a higher level of income.

"AAM is proud to deepen its commitment to opportunities within the ETF space by launching LODI in partnership with an exceptional manager in SLC Management who brings decades of expertise in fixed income investing," said Cliff Corso, President, CIO, AAM. "With today's dynamic market environment—characterized by shifting interest rates and growing demand for diversified income solutions—LODI is positioned to help investors navigate uncertainty while seeking long-term stability and returns."

LODI is designed to lower fixed income portfolio volatility through duration reduction while also modestly increasing duration and credit risk away from money market and equivalent instruments to potentially enhance income and total return.

"We believe short duration credit and securitized opportunities can be advantageous to investors, offering attractive yields with lower sensitivity to interest rate volatility," said Richard Familetti, CIO, U.S. Total Return Fixed Income, SLC Management. "Within SLC Fixed Income, managing duration risk is a critical part of our investment strategy, and the LODI ETF can provide a unique balance of income generation and risk mitigation, making it a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio."

For 45 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. The firm offers access to alternatives, exchange-traded funds, fixed income markets, managed accounts, mutual funds, structured products, and unit investment trusts. AAM is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

For the one-year period ending September 30, 2024, AAM facilitated over $35 billion in combined sales and investments through 16,400 financial professionals industry-wide who accessed AAM's investment solutions platform.*

*Of the $35 billion, approximately $8 billion were Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), Managed Account (SMA), Mutual Fund, and Unit Investment Trust (UIT) assets, while $27 billion was in Fixed Income securities, including bonds and Structured Products.

For more information, visit www.aamlive.com | X (Twitter): @aamlive | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/advisors-asset-management-inc-/

