Advisors Asset Management's High 50® Dividend Strategy Portfolios Celebrate 15-Year Anniversary

The High 50® Dividend Strategy Portfolios are diversified Unit Investment Trusts (UITs) that select five high dividend-yielding stocks from each of the ten modified Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sectors* seeking to generate a high level of monthly income for clients looking for alternatives to bonds and cash-like investments, coupled with the potential for capital appreciation. The 50 stocks are equal-weighted with 2% per name and approximately 10% weight in each sector* as of the date of deposit and may vary thereafter.

"We are excited with the success of the High 50® Dividend Strategy over the years. The High 50® Dividend Strategy is one example of the many types of income-focused solutions that we deliver to advisors and their clients," said Andrew Williams, President of AAM. "We expect cumulative sales in the portfolios to exceed $10 billion this year and we are proud that the High 50® solution has been generating income for a wide variety of investors for 15 years."

This investment approach of the High 50® Dividend Strategy Portfolios was formulated as a solution for investors to generate current income with the potential for capital appreciation. The strategy focuses on diversification and dividend income as drivers of long-term performance and are the key points to consider when investing. It has been shown that greater diversification has the potential to smooth volatility and increase risk-adjusted returns, while income has historically generated over 40% of the market's total return, as measured by the S&P 500 Index.

"The bull market still has room to run and it is imperative for investors to be diversified," said Mike Boyle, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at AAM and creator of the High 50® Dividend Strategy. "Investors who have the proper long-term mindset and adhere to a buy, hold and rebalance strategy have the potential to be rewarded for another fifteen years."

About Advisors Asset Management

For nearly 40 years, AAM has been a trusted resource for financial advisors and broker/dealers. It offers access to UITs (unit investment trusts), open- and closed-end mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), structured products, the fixed income markets, portfolio analytics and now exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For more information, visit www.aamlive.com.

The High 50® is a registered trademark of Advisors Asset Management, Inc. (AAM).

* Approximately 10% allocation to the nine GICS sectors other than Financials and Real Estate and approximately 10% weight from the Financials and Real Estate GICS sectors combined. (Effectively, the strategy seeks to treat the new Real Estate GICS sector as if it was still positioned under the Financials GICS sector as it was prior to 9/1/16).

