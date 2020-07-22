AdvisorShares Announces Agreement with Precidian Investments

BETHESDA, Md., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced that the firm entered into an agreement with Precidian Investments LLC ("Precidian") to utilize its proprietary ActiveShares® ETF structure.

AdvisorShares anticipates launching two ETFs with Precidian's ActiveShares® structure later this year, both of which will be sub-advised by ThinkBetter, LLC.

"We're pleased to enter this partnership with Precidian to utilize this structural innovation," said Noah Hamman, chief executive officer of AdvisorShares. "We remain staunch advocates of the ETF vehicle and all its attributes and believe this structural iteration can provide portfolio managers and investors with additional choices to deliver and achieve their respective investment objectives and goals."

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and Facebook for more insights.

About ThinkBetter

ThinkBetter, LLC creates innovative financial strategies applying Q Methodology, an advanced evolution in traditional portfolio theory and formulator of better risk optimization models. For more information visit www.theqconsulting.us.

About Precidian Investments

Precidian Investments is an industry leader in the creation of innovative financial products, specializing in exchange-traded fund (ETF) and mutual fund development, and associated trading and pricing technologies. Precidian designs diversified client base and develops next-generation tools for the mutual fund industry, ETF providers and leading financial services institutions to meet the needs of today's more sophisticated investors. Expertise in product development, trading, clearance, sales, technology, and securities law enables Precidian to more efficiently design and build cutting-edge financial instruments.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.advisorshares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

