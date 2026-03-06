AdvisorShares Announces NAV Restatement for the AdvisorShares MSOS Daily Leveraged ETF (MSOX)

Restatement Reflects Correction of Income Accrual Accounting for Total Return Swaps

BETHESDA, Md., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares announced that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the AdvisorShares MSOS Daily Leveraged ETF (NYSE Arca: MSOX) has been restated due to the Fund Administrator not correctly accounting for income accruals for some of the total return swaps held from December 22, 2025, through February 2, 2026.

Effective after market close on March 6, 2026, the NAV has been restated as follows:

Effective Date Reported

NAV Adjusted

NAV 12/22/2025 4.18133 4.15513 12/23/2025 4.50704 4.47946 12/24/2025 4.56226 4.53424 12/26/2025 4.67592 4.64579 12/29/2025 3.98719 3.95385 12/30/2025 4.43700 4.40373 12/31/2025 4.46372 4.42948 1/2/2026 4.59906 4.56264 1/20/2026 4.07064 4.04940 1/21/2026 3.99525 3.97294 1/22/2026 4.16918 4.14587 1/23/2026 4.55681 4.53364 1/26/2026 4.07368 4.04718 1/27/2026 3.70599 3.67840 1/28/2026 3.53807 3.50948 1/29/2026 3.24178 3.21226 1/30/2026 3.14766 3.11730 2/2/2026 3.23646 3.20382

Upon being notified of this error, AdvisorShares acted promptly to direct the Fund Administrator to investigate, quantify, and correct the error. The Fund Administrator has implemented enhanced controls and review procedures for income accrual accounting on total return swaps. The Fund's independent auditors have been notified. AdvisorShares will continue to monitor the Fund Administrator's remediation efforts and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Shareholders with questions regarding the restatement are encouraged to contact AdvisorShares Investor Relations at 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com .

MSOX has a daily leveraged investment objective and is designed for experienced and sophisticated traders only. While the investment objective is still designed to target approximately two times the exposure of MSOS on a daily basis, MSOX will typically be in range above or below the two times leverage target. This ETF was built to provide more liquidity to these companies in this growing industry, but it's important for investors to remember this ETF is designed only for experienced and sophisticated active day trading investors. Please read the MSOX prospectus for all the risks associated with this ETF.

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including a suite of cannabis-focused ETFs designed to provide investors with global, domestic, and leveraged exposure to the cannabis industry. AdvisorShares is committed to transparency, investor protection, and delivering innovative investment solutions.

For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com . Follow @AdvisorShares on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn for more insights.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding corrective actions, future procedures, and anticipated outcomes of the NAV restatement review. AdvisorShares undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, the AdvisorShares MSOS Daily Leveraged ETF, or any of their respective officers, directors, employees, or agents. AdvisorShares expressly disclaims any liability arising from or related to the Fund Administrator's accounting error. Responsibility for the accurate calculation and reporting of the Fund's NAV is contractually vested in the Fund Administrator, and any losses, claims, damages, or expenses arising from this error are solely the responsibility of the Fund Administrator.

