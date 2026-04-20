AdvisorShares Applauds Executive Order Accelerating Access to Psychedelic Therapies

Portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) calls executive action a pivotal moment for psychedelic medicine

BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today issued the following statement in response to the Executive Order signed by President Donald J. Trump on April 18, 2026, directing federal agencies to fast-track review and expand access to psychedelic-assisted treatments, including ibogaine, psilocybin and MDMA, for mental health disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), traumatic brain injury (TBI), depression and addiction.

"This executive order is a historic signal and a long-overdue step for patients, veterans and the clinicians caring for them," said Dan Ahrens, managing director at AdvisorShares and portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (Ticker: PSIL). "For years, the clinical evidence has pointed toward psychedelic-assisted therapies as a genuine breakthrough for PTSD, treatment-resistant depression and TBI—conditions that have devastated millions of Americans, often without adequate conventional treatment options. We believe President Trump's action meaningfully advances the public health conversation and strengthens the long-term investment case for this emerging space."

The scale of the mental health challenge facing the United States, particularly the military and veteran community, underscores why federal action has become increasingly urgent:

PTSD affects an estimated 29.5 million Americans at some point in their lives, with veterans disproportionately impacted

The U.S. veteran suicide rate remains tragically elevated, with approximately 17 veterans dying by suicide each day, more than 6,000 annually

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) affects an estimated 414,000+ active-duty service members and veterans since 2000, with limited treatment options under conventional care

Recent peer-reviewed research published in Nature Medicine found ibogaine treatment produced dramatic reductions in PTSD symptom severity, suicidal ideation and depression among special operations veterans with TBI, with results that outpaced any existing standard of care

Ahrens added, "What makes this moment different is the convergence of science, policy and public health urgency. Recent peer-reviewed research, including studies on ibogaine for special operations veterans with TBI, has produced results that rival or exceed existing standards of care. While meaningful regulatory work remains ahead, the Executive Order signals that psychedelic medicine has moved from the periphery of clinical research into a national priority. PSIL was built to provide investors with dedicated access to this evolving ecosystem."

The actively managed PSIL offers access to the psychedelic medicine ecosystem—a space where science, policy, and public health urgency are now converging—through the full transparency, intraday liquidity and operational efficiencies of an ETF vehicle.

For information, including fund performance, holdings and more, please visit PSIL.AdvisorShares.com.

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs, providing investment solutions across equities, alternatives and thematic strategies. Financial professionals and investors seeking more information may call 1-877-843-3831 or visit advisorshares.com.

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Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested.

Psychedelic drugs, also known as hallucinogens, are a group of substances, including psilocybin, that are used to change and enhance sensory perceptions, thought processes, and energy levels. Psychedelic medicines, therapeutics, and healthcare treatments may be used in the treatment of illnesses such as depression, addiction, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Psychedelic medicine companies include life sciences companies having significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the psychedelics industry including producers or distributors of psychedelic medicines, biotechnology companies engaged in research and development of psychedelic medicines, and companies that are part of the supply chain for psychedelics.

Psychedelics Companies Risk. Psychedelics companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. These laws and regulations may significantly affect a psychedelics company's ability to secure financing, impact the market for psychedelics and business sales and services, and set limitations on psychedelics use, production, transportation, and storage. There can be no guarantees that such approvals or administrative actions will happen or be favorable for psychedelics companies, and such actions may be subject to lengthy delays, and may require length and expensive clinical trials. Additionally, therapies containing controlled substances may generate public controversy. Political and social pressures and adverse publicity could lead to delays in approval of, and increased expenses for, companies and any future therapeutic candidates they may develop. All of these factors and others may prevent psychedelics companies from becoming profitable, which may materially affect the value of certain Fund investments. In addition, psychedelics are subject to the risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

In Canada, certain psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin, are classified as Schedule III drugs under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act ("CDSA") and, as such, medical and recreational use is illegal under Canadian federal laws. In the United States, certain psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin, are classified as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act ("CSA") and the Controlled Substances Import and Export Act (the "CSIEA") and, as such, medical and recreational use is illegal under the U.S. federal laws. There is no guarantee that psychedelic drugs or psychedelic-inspired drugs will ever be approved as medicines in either jurisdiction.

In the United States, scheduling determinations by the Drug Enforcement Agency ("DEA") are dependent on Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval of a substance or a specific formulation of a substance. Unless and until psilocybin, psilocin, or other psychedelics-based products receive FDA approval, such products may be prohibited from sale, which could limit the growth opportunities for certain portfolio companies of the Fund. Even if approved by the FDA, the manufacture, importation, exportation, domestic distribution, storage, sale, and legitimate use of such products will continue to be subject to a significant degree of regulation by the DEA.

Security prices of small cap companies may be more volatile than those of larger companies and therefore the Fund's share price may be more volatile than those of funds that invest a larger percentage of their assets in securities issued by larger-cap companies. These risks are even greater for micro-cap companies.

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SOURCE AdvisorShares