AdvisorShares Announces NAV Restatement for the Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) and AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH)

Restatement Reflects Correction of Trade Error

BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares announced that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSE Arca: HDGE) and AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (Nasdaq: DWSH) has been restated due to an incorrectly recorded trade on July 2, 2026.

Effective after market closing on July 2, 2026, the NAV has been restated as follows:

Effective Date Fund Reported NAV Restated NAV







7/2/2026 HDGE 15.57 15.97







7/2/2026 DWSH 5.58 6.01

Upon being notified of this error, AdvisorShares acted promptly to direct the Fund Administrator to investigate, quantify, and correct the error. The Fund Administrator has implemented enhanced controls and review procedures for trade processing. The Fund's independent auditors have been notified. AdvisorShares will continue to monitor the Fund Administrator's remediation efforts and will provide further updates as appropriate.

Shareholders with questions regarding the restatement are encouraged to contact AdvisorShares Investor Relations at 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com.

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AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). AdvisorShares is committed to transparency, investor protection, and delivering innovative investment solutions.

For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit www.advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn for more insights.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Disclosures

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding corrective actions, future procedures, and anticipated outcomes of the NAV restatement review. AdvisorShares undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an admission of liability or wrongdoing by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH), the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE), or any of their respective officers, directors, employees, or agents. AdvisorShares expressly disclaims any liability arising from or related to the Fund Administrator's accounting error. Responsibility for the accurate calculation and reporting of each Fund's NAV is contractually vested in the Fund Administrator, and any losses, claims, damages, or expenses arising from this error are solely the responsibility of the Fund Administrator.

Before investing, carefully consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information can be found in the prospectus, available at www.advisorshares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) and AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) are actively managed ETFs that seek capital appreciation through short exposure to equity securities. The Funds are subject to a number of risks that may affect the value of its shares, including the possible loss of principal. Short sales are transactions in which the Fund sells a security it does not own. To complete the transaction, the Fund must borrow the security to make delivery to the buyer. The Fund is then obligated to replace the security borrowed by purchasing the security at the market price at the time of replacement. If the underlying security goes down in price between the time the Fund sells the security and buys it back, the Fund will realize a gain on the transaction. Conversely, if the underlying security goes up in price during the period, the Fund will realize a loss on the transaction. Any such loss is increased by the amount of premium or interest the Fund must pay to the lender of the security. Likewise, any gain will be decreased by the amount of premium or interest the Fund must pay to the lender of the security. Because a short position loses value as the security's price increases, the loss on a short sale is theoretically unlimited. Short sales involve leverage because the Fund borrows securities and then sells them, effectively leveraging its assets. The use of leverage may magnify gains or losses for the Fund. As with any fund, there is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

SOURCE AdvisorShares