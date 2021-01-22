AdvisorShares Announces Reverse Split of ETF

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), has announced a reverse split of the issued and outstanding shares of the AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF. The split will not change the total value of a shareholder's investment.

After the close of the markets on February 5, 2021, the Fund will affect a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Fund Name Reverse Split Ratio Approximate decrease in total number of outstanding shares AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF 1 for 10 90%

Please note the CUSIP changes, effective February 8, 2021:

Fund Name Ticker Current CUSIP New CUSIP AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF HDGE 00768Y883 00768Y412

As a result of this reverse split, every ten shares of the Fund will be exchanged for one share as indicated above. Accordingly, the total number of the issued and outstanding shares for the Fund will decrease by the approximate percentage indicated above. In addition, the per share net asset value (NAV) and next day's opening market price will be approximately ten times higher for the Fund. Shares of the Fund will begin trading on the NYSE Arca on a split-adjusted basis on February 8, 2021.

A shareholder's investment value will not be affected by the reverse split. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-ten reverse split anticipated for the Fund, as applicable and described above:

1-for-10 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value Pre-Split 100 $10 $1,000 Post-Split 10 $100 $1,000

The Trust's transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company (DTC) of the reverse split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder's investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Fund's shares and maintains a record of the Fund's record owners.

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Consequences for the Reverse Split

As a result of the reverse split, a shareholder of the Fund's shares potentially could hold a fractional share. However, fractional shares cannot trade on the NYSE Arca. Thus, the Fund will redeem for cash a shareholder's fractional shares at the Fund's split-adjusted NAV as of the Record Date. A shareholder could recognize a gain or loss in connection with the redemption of the shareholder's fractional shares.

"Odd Lot" Unit

As a result of the reverse split, the Fund may have outstanding one aggregation of less than 50,000 shares to make a creation unit, or an "odd lot unit." Thus, the Fund will provide one authorized participant with a one-time opportunity to redeem the odd lot unit after the split-adjusted NAV is struck on February 8, 2021.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.advisorshares.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The Fund may invest in (or short) ETFs, ETNs and ETPs. In addition to the risks associated with such vehicles, investments, or reference assets in the case of ETNs, lack of liquidity can result in its value being more volatile than the underlying portfolio investment. Other Fund risks include market risk, equity risk, short sales and leverage risk, large cap risk, early closing risk, liquidity risk and trading risk. Short sales involve leverage because the Fund borrows securities and then sells them, effectively leveraging its assets. The use of leverage may magnify gains or losses for the Fund. See prospectus for specific risks and details.

