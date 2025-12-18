AdvisorShares Issues Statement on Executive Order to Reclassify Cannabis

MSOS portfolio manager calls executive action a pivotal moment for cannabis policy

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today issued the following statement in response to the Executive Order by President Donald J. Trump directing federal agencies to advance the reclassification of cannabis under the Controlled Substances Act.

"This is the clearest and most coordinated federal signal we've ever seen on cannabis policy," said Dan Ahrens, Managing Director at AdvisorShares and portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS). "What makes this moment different is that rescheduling has moved from speculation to sustained engagement at the highest levels of government. Medical adoption, economic reality and direct industry dialogue are now being formally recognized in federal policy."

Ahrens added, "While this action does not resolve every regulatory hurdle, it meaningfully advances the conversation around potential further federal reforms and represents a significant step forward for more than 400,000 American cannabis workers. A move away from Schedule I has the potential to reshape taxation, research access and capital formation for U.S. cannabis companies, which is why this landmark announcement represents an important step for both operators and investors."

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (Ticker: MSOS) is an actively managed ETF focused primarily on U.S. cannabis companies, including multi-state operators. MSOS is the largest cannabis ETF and was the first ETF to offer dedicated exposure to U.S. cannabis companies. AdvisorShares also offers the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (Ticker: YOLO), an actively managed global cannabis investment strategy that was the first U.S.-listed ETF with dedicated cannabis exposure. Both funds are managed by Mr. Ahrens.

