AdvisorShares Announces Reverse Split of ETF

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a pioneer in the cannabis investing space, offering global, domestic, and leveraged actively managed cannabis ETFs, has announced a reverse split of the issued and outstanding shares of the AdvisorShares MSOS Daily Leveraged ETF. The split will not change the total value of a shareholder's investment.

MSOX has a daily leveraged investment objective and is designed for experienced and sophisticated active day trading investors only. While the investment object is still designed to target two times the exposure the Fund will typically be in range above or below the two times leverage target. This ETF was built to provide more liquidity to these companies in this growing industry, but it's important for investors to remember this ETF is designed only for experienced and sophisticated active day trading investors. Please read the MSOX prospectus for all the risks associated with this ETF.

Effective before market open on November 26, 2024, the Fund will affect a reverse split of its issued and outstanding shares as follows:

Fund Name Reverse Split Ratio Approximate decrease in total

number of outstanding shares





AdvisorShares MSOS Daily Leveraged

ETF 1 for 20 95 %

Please note the CUSIP changes, effective November 26, 2024:

Fund Name Ticker Current CUSIP New CUSIP







AdvisorShares MSOS Daily

Leveraged ETF MSOX 00768Y313 00768Y289

As a result of this reverse split, every twenty shares of the Fund will be exchanged for one share as indicated above. Accordingly, the total number of the issued and outstanding shares for the Fund will decrease by the approximate percentage indicated above. In addition, the per share net asset value (NAV) and next day's opening market price will be approximately twenty times higher for the Fund. Shares of the Fund will begin trading on the NYSE Arca on a split-adjusted basis on November 26, 2024.

A shareholder's investment value will not be affected by the reverse split. The table below illustrates the effect of a hypothetical one-for-twenty reverse split anticipated for the Fund, as applicable and described above:

1-for-20 Reverse Split

Period # of Shares Owned Hypothetical NAV Total Market Value







Pre-Split 1,000 $10 $10,000







Post-Split 50 $200 $10,000

The Trust's transfer agent will notify the Depository Trust Company (DTC) of the reverse split and instruct DTC to adjust each shareholder's investment(s) accordingly. DTC is the registered owner of the Fund's shares and maintains a record of the Fund's record owners.

Redemption of Fractional Shares and Tax Consequences for the Reverse Split

As a result of the reverse split, a shareholder of the Fund's shares potentially could hold a fractional share. However, fractional shares cannot trade on the NYSE Arca. Thus, the Fund will redeem for cash a shareholder's fractional shares at the Fund's split-adjusted NAV as of the Effective Date. A shareholder could recognize a gain or loss in connection with the redemption of the shareholder's fractional shares.

"Odd Lot" Unit

As a result of the reverse split, the Fund may have outstanding one aggregation of less than 5,000 shares to make a creation unit, or an "odd lot unit." Thus, the Fund will provide one authorized participant with a one-time opportunity to redeem the odd lot unit after the split-adjusted NAV is struck on November 26, 2024.

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of actively managed ETFs.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, Distributor.

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide investment results that are approximately two times (2x) the daily total return, before fees and expenses, of the US Cannabis ETF, an affiliated ETF, by entering into one or more swaps agreements on the US Cannabis ETF. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective for a period of time different than a single day. A single day is measured from the time the Fund calculates its net asset value ("NAV") to the time of the Fund's next NAV calculation. The Fund will enter into one or more swap agreements intended to produce economically-leveraged investment results relative to the returns of the US Cannabis ETF. The Fund may use a combination of swaps on the US Cannabis ETF and swaps on various investment vehicles that are designed to track the performance of the US Cannabis ETF. The Fund expects that cash balances in connection with the use of such financial instruments ("Collateral") will typically be held in money market instruments or other cash equivalents. The Fund is subject to a number of risks that may affect the value of its shares. This section provides additional information about the Fund's principal risks. The degree to which a risk applies to the Fund varies according to its investment allocation. Each investor should review the complete description of the principal risks before investing in the Fund. As with investing in other securities whose prices increase and decrease in market value, you may lose money by investing in the Fund.

Cannabis-Related Company Risk – Cannabis-related companies are subject to various laws and regulations that may differ at the state/local and federal level. These laws and regulations may (i) significantly affect a cannabis-related company's ability to secure financing, (ii) impact the market for marijuana industry sales and services, and (iii) set limitations on marijuana use, production, transportation, and storage. Cannabis-related companies may also be required to secure permits and authorizations from government agencies to cultivate or research marijuana. In addition, cannabis-related companies are subject to the risks associated with the greater agricultural industry, including changes to or trends that affect commodity prices, labor costs, weather conditions, and laws and regulations related to environmental protection, health and safety. Cannabis-related companies may also be subject to risks associated with the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. These risks include increased government regulation, the use and enforcement of intellectual property rights and patents, technological change and obsolescence, product liability lawsuits, and the risk that research and development may not necessarily lead to commercially successful products.

Leverage Risk – Leverage is investment exposure that exceeds the initial amount invested. The loss on a leveraged investment may far exceed the Fund's principal amount invested. Leverage may magnify the Fund's gains and losses and, therefore, increase volatility. The use of leverage may result in the Fund having to liquidate holdings when it may not be advantageous to do so.

Shares are bought and sold at market price not net asset value (NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Market price returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (when NAV is normally determined) and do not represent the return you would receive if you traded at other times.

A swap agreement is a derivative contract between two parties that involves the exchange of pre-agreed cash flows of two financial instruments.

