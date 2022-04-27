AdvisorShares Launches Drone Technology ETF (Ticker: UAV)

we feel its potential impact on select industries like transportation can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions Tweet this

"We believe UAV provides an efficient and transparent way, via a single ETF trade, to gain dedicated exposure to this emerging growth opportunity," said Noah Hamman, chief executive officer of AdvisorShares. "We feel UAV adds another compelling consideration to our thematic lineup for advisors and all investors."

UAV seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in the U.S.-listed equities of domestic and global companies believed to have dominant market positions with unique opportunities for growth and expansion in the drone and AV ecosystems. This includes companies of any market cap across a variety of industries that are, directly or indirectly, developing, researching, using, or providing support services or supplies related to drones or AVs. Some areas of drone usage and AV development include goods delivery, emergency services, self-driving vehicles, electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, as well as military, agriculture, construction, energy, mining, and real estate applications.

"As technological innovation evolves, we believe that drone technology will accelerate further and establish itself as an investment growth opportunity with durable and sustainable characteristics," said Dan Ahrens, managing director at AdvisorShares and portfolio manager of UAV. "Additionally, we feel its potential impact on select industries like transportation can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by providing mobility services once implemented only by commercial or industrial vehicles."

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest. Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

There is no guarantee that the adoption of drone technology or the growth of the industry will translate to favorable securities return. There are my factors that could negatively impact the growth or adoption of drone and AV technology.

Drone Companies Risk. Drone companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel and are subject to the risks of changes in business cycles, world economic growth, technological progress, and government regulation. Securities of drone companies, especially smaller, start-up companies, tend to be more volatile than securities of companies that do not rely heavily on technology. These companies may face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence. In addition, drone companies may be dependent on the U.S. government and its agencies for a significant portion of their sales, and their success and growth may be dependent on their ability to win future government contracts and may be negatively affected by budgetary constraints and spending reductions. In addition, drone companies may also be subject to increasing regulatory constraints, including the need to obtain regulatory approvals from certain government agencies. Drone companies typically engage in significant amounts of spending on research and development, and there is no guarantee that the products or services produced by these companies will be successful.

The Advisor's judgment about the markets, the economy, or companies may not anticipate actual market movements, economic conditions or company performance, and these factors may affect the return on your investment.

