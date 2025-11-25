AdvisorVault's Four Steps to FINRA Level Cybersecurity on Microsoft 365

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Unfortunately, there's too much confusion today surrounding cybersecurity on Microsoft 365 which is a huge problem for FINRA firms needing to meet rule 17a-4.

Especially for small firms without in-house tech support helping them get on point with todays threats. But its critical they get it right or they leave themselves open -- often facing the risk of compromising their reputation -- or worse, huge fines for negligence.

FINRA on the cloud (CNW Group/AdvisorVault)
But since the cloud isn't 17a-4 compliant out-of- the-box (surely NOT by FINRA standards), AdvisorVault has created a four-step approach designed just for small FINRA firms ensuring FINRA level cybersecurity on Microsoft 365. With this, firms get a clear path to 17a-4 compliance on the Microsoft Cloud ensuring its secured & monitored keeping FINRA happy.

AdvisorVault's four step approach to FINRA cybersecurity on the Microsoft Cloud:

Step One
Install "In-line" email filtering protecting email communications on Microsoft 365 with these features:

  • Advanced AI based email filtering
  • Securing internal, external & outgoing messages before reaching user's inbox
  • Protection against anti-phishing, malware, ransomware with file & attachment scanning
  • With real-time click prevention for URLs with URL rewriting and data loss prevention & encryption

Step Two
Install plug-in to secure & monitor the Microsoft tenant with:

  • Proactive monitoring & security with best practice cloud security configuration
  • Detection of logon from unknown locations or devices; identify unauthorized applications installed by employees
  • Audit tracking of changes in security configurations; blocking suspicious sign-ins on; instantly disable compromised accounts

Step Three
Realtime endpoint security anti-virus software:

  • For desktops, laptops, physical & virtual servers, macOS, iOS, iPhones & android devices
  • Including local application scanning of web traffic, blocking known and unknown malicious websites, files, scripts; phishing attempts, antivirus, anti malware detection
  • Ransomware scanning mitigating abnormal encryption attempts; blocking the process & restoring files from backup copies to their original location if compromised

Step Four
Implement employee Security Awareness Training including:

  • Automated testing with training, teaching firms' employees about cyber attacks,
  • Simulated phishing scenarios helping employees understand todays risks; enforce cybersecurity within the firm; helping learn to better protect themselves in the future
  • Training videos to recognize signs of future attacks helping employees to identify and prevent phishing attacks
  • Automated progress reports; reminders to personnel on their progress; reports including when employees click & reports phishing; tutorials helping them learn and better protect themselves in the future

Allan Lonz, President
[email protected]
Toll free: 1-866-732-1407
www.advisorvault.com

