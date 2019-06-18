Advisory Firm NorthRock Partners Announces Tony Parker to Lead Emerging Sports, Artists and Entertainment Division

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthRock Partners, the nationally recognized advisory firm that currently oversees $1.5 billion in assets and provides a host of exclusive client service offerings to discerning and affluent individuals and families around the world, is partnering with future Basketball Hall of Famer Tony Parker to lead its sports, artists and entertainment division. It serves a distinguished group of athletes, team owners, influencers, and other sports and cultural leaders.

Tony Parker, President, NorthRock Sports, Artists and Entertainment Rob Nelson, CEO and Founding Partner, NorthRock Partners

In his role as President of NorthRock Sports, Artists and Entertainment, Parker will work alongside an experienced advisory team that consults professional athletes, artists and entertainers — in association with their families and their management teams — to create long-term, comprehensive strategies that ensure a lifetime of prosperity and comfort. Previously a NorthRock Partners client, Parker announced his retirement from the National Basketball Association (NBA) on June 10, capping an 18-year career that included (among other highlights) four NBA titles, six All-Star selections and a 2007 NBA Finals MVP.

"For all of my successes on the court the past two decades, I am equally proud of the planning and preparation that made it possible for me to safely retire from basketball on my own terms," Parker said. "As I begin a new chapter, I look forward to leading a different kind of team at NorthRock, earning the trust of our sports, artists and entertainment clientele, and sharing my experience and counsel to help exceptional people live exceptional lives."

With more than 25 years of discreetly earning a sterling reputation built on trust and results, NorthRock Partners provides a tailored client experience through its Personal Office™ approach while offering financial management with in-house access to tax services, estate planning, family foundations and charitable giving, private investments, concierge services and lifestyle management advice. The NorthRock Sports, Artists and Entertainment division was established to provide a deepened service offering tailored to the complexities of being a professional athlete or entertainer.

"Tony Parker is the perfect partner who will help reimagine the resources NorthRock Sports, Artists and Entertainment can provide because he can empathize with and relate to the unique experiences and needs of our high-performing clientele," said Rob Nelson, CEO and founding partner, NorthRock Partners. "I have had the good fortune of counseling many professional athletes over the years, and Tony is by far one of the most adequately prepared for retirement. His insights, judgment and passion for serving others will immediately elevate our firm to new heights."

NorthRock Partners recently entered a formal partnership with New York Private Bank & Trust (NYPB&T) through its subsidiary, Emigrant Partners (emigrantpartners.com). Led by philanthropist, financier and entrepreneur Howard Milstein, NYPB&T has increased its holdings in the sports world by acquiring ownership of GOLF Magazine, GOLF.com and the Nicklaus Companies (in partnership with golf legend Jack Nicklaus).

For more information about NorthRock Sports, Artists and Entertainment, please visit northrockpartners.com/sports.

NorthRock Partners is a finance and lifestyle advisory firm focused on providing comprehensive, integrated wealth management services to the affluent and emerging affluent marketplace. NorthRock Partners is committed to helping exceptional people live exceptional lives. Through the Personal Office™ experience, advisors deliver financial and lifestyle advice services uniquely tailored to give clients more time to make the impact they want on the world and live their best life. NorthRock Partners is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with offices in Seattle and Manhattan, and a San Antonio office opening soon. More information can be found at www.northrockpartners.com.

SOURCE NorthRock Partners

Related Links

https://www.northrockpartners.com

