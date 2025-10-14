NorthRock Partners Welcomes WGG Wealth Partners to Expand Personal Office® Advice Model Across California

Together, the combined team will bring NorthRock's modern, comprehensive advice to more families while leading the way toward a more client-centered future of financial advice.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthRock Partners (NorthRock), a leading financial advice firm redefining the wealth management experience through its Personal Office® model, announced today that WGG Wealth Partners (WGG), an advisory team based in Roseville, California, has joined NorthRock. The partnership brings 15 seasoned advisors and approximately $2.7 billion in assets under management (AUM) into NorthRock, strengthening its California presence and expanding the reach of the Personal Office® model.

WGG has built a client-first reputation for high-impact advice that naturally aligns with NorthRock's holistic approach. By joining NorthRock, WGG's advisors gain access to a deeper and broader advice platform tailored to client needs, including specialists across investments, tax, estate planning, insurance, legal, and philanthropy. This collaboration empowers advisors to seamlessly deliver comprehensive advice, while maintaining the trusted, personal relationships their clients rely on.

"At NorthRock, we're partnering with advisors who share our vision of deeper, more holistic advice," said Rob Nelson, CEO of NorthRock Partners. "WGG saw in us a platform where they could amplify their impact, and we saw in them a team whose values align with ours, who are passionate about serving their clients, and who want to play a bigger role as their clients' long-term advisors. Together, we're building the future of advice."

Today's financial landscape presents unique complexities, from elevated tax and estate considerations to evolving client needs. NorthRock's integrated advice model is uniquely designed to address these challenges. With WGG now part of the team, NorthRock expands its West Coast footprint and enhances its ability to serve one of the nation's most sophisticated markets with modern, comprehensive advice.

"The WGG team's size, reputation, and client-first culture made them an outstanding partner as we extend NorthRock's Bay Area presence inland," said Sean Baenen, Managing Partner at NorthRock Partners, where he leads the firm's M&A strategy. "Their advisors are entrepreneurial, independent-minded, and focused on building deeper client relationships. We're excited to grow together and continue evolving the future of integrated advice on the West Coast."

"NorthRock's philosophy and people felt like a natural fit," said Bret Glover, CFP®, CRPC™, AIF®, Managing Partner of WGG Wealth Partners. "This isn't about giving up independence — it's about gaining a broader platform and community so we can serve our clients even more comprehensively."

As more advisors seek independence and a model that supports every facet of their clients' lives, NorthRock continues to be a destination for top teams looking to thrive and grow together.

About NorthRock Partners

NorthRock Partners is a financial advice company serving over 3,300 clients and managing $9.4 billion in assets. For more than 30 years, NorthRock has placed clients' complex financial and life needs at the center through its Personal Office® model. This integrated approach builds a dedicated, customized team around each advisor, enabling them to coordinate all aspects of a client's life—from investments, tax, and insurance to estate, legal, business strategies, lifestyle, and philanthropy. NorthRock is recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 RIA's in the United States. The firm also offers specialized divisions, including NorthRock X for athletes and entertainers, and Foundation X for philanthropic advice and services. Learn more at www.northrockpartners.com.

Disclosure:

NorthRock X is a trademark owned and used by NorthRock Partners LLC. All investment advisory and Personal Office® services are provided by and through NorthRock Partners LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. SEC registration does not imply any particular level of skill or training.

