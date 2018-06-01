Advisory: Pennsylvania education nonprofit Lincoln Learning Solutions acquires nationally acclaimed Evan-Moor

Evan-Moor has been providing award-winning classroom products for almost 40 years in all 50 states and over 125 countries. Specializing in pre-K through eighth-grade supplemental curriculum, Evan-Moor provides educators, students, and parents with creative, engaging, and award-winning materials that support and enrich the curriculum.

The Evan-Moor digital assets will be incorporated into Lincoln Learning Solution's existing, standards-aligned curriculum, Lincoln Empowered and Empowered Digital Content Library. LLS believes that integrating the Evan-Moor digital content and services into its product line will further its ability to deliver best-in-class solutions to a wider range of students.

Evan-Moor will continue to publish high-quality materials for classrooms, homeschools, and at-home practice, operating out of its corporate headquarters in Monterey, California.

"We're obviously delighted about acquiring Evan-Moor's high-quality content," LLS CEO Bob Clements said, "We are excited about the relationship and brand awareness that they've enjoyed since 1979 with educators, parents, and children. We are very pleased that William Evans will remain as the CEO of Evan-Moor."



"I am thrilled to be joining the LLS team," Evans said. "Together our products and services will bring innovative and creative learning tools to countless children. The shared mission of both organizations will enhance our capabilities of providing cutting-edge educational products and solutions to another generation of students, teachers and parents."

Clements said that the short- and long-term sales potential provided by the acquisition is important, but so is the fact that each company shares a common vision and a simple, straightforward mission. The purchase supports LLS's strategy of investing in products and solutions that deliver the strongest scenarios for successful student outcomes and high achievement.



"We relate to Evan-Moor," Clements said. "Their mission and ours is sincere and to the point. We both want to help children learn. We got into this business for that purpose and haven't veered from that goal since day one."

"If we remain true to our mutual missions, we will have satisfied clients and served students well."

Clements said LLS will capitalize on additional development opportunities that will expand its footprint, while supporting and cultivating the growth, culture, and enthusiasm of what has made Evan-Moor successful in the print and digital marketplace.

Lincoln Learning Solutions employs upwards of 350 people and currently provides curriculum and educational services to over 19,000 students in more than 200 schools across the country.

Evan-Moor Educational Publishers has been "Helping Children Learn" since 1979, publishing high-quality resource materials for both teachers and parents across the pre-K through eighth-grade curriculum. Learn more about Evan-Moor at www.evan-moor.com.

Lincoln Learning Solutions is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering K-12 learning communities to meet the needs of 21st century students. Based in Rochester, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Learning is the developer of Lincoln Empowered™, a digitally based curriculum that delivers proven, standards-based, and engaging instruction in both online and blended learning environments. Lincoln Empowered™ offers a dynamic array of courses in language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education, and the creative and performing arts. www.lincolnlearningsolutions.org

