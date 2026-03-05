Advita Ortho Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

"We are pleased to welcome these exceptional leaders to our executive leadership team," said Aurelio Sahagun, Chief Executive Officer of Advita Ortho. "Each provides deep industry expertise, proven leadership and a strong commitment to excellence. Their collective experience will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations, strengthen our culture and advance our long-term strategic vision."

Jeffrey Figg, Chief Financial Officer

Figg brings more than three decades of global finance leadership experience across highly complex, growth-oriented organizations. Most recently, he served as Group CFO at Danaher Corporation, leading finance and accounting activities for multi-billion-dollar business units, including the Life Science Omics Group and High Growth Markets.

Throughout his career, Figg has led global finance and IT teams, driven margin expansion initiatives and overseen M&A financial due diligence and regulatory compliance efforts. He previously served as CFO of Pall Corporation, where he directed finance strategy for a $3 billion operating company and supported major acquisition integrations. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Management Accountant (CMA), Figg holds an MBA from Washington University and a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Missouri.

Jorge Lopes, Chief Operations Officer

With more than 35 years of medical device experience, Lopes' background spans supply chain, manufacturing engineering, product development, commercial operations and organizational transformation. He spent more than 25 years in orthopedics with DePuy Synthes, a Johnson & Johnson company, and an additional seven years with Olympus Medical. Most recently, Lopes served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations at Argon Medical Devices, where he led large-scale operational transformation initiatives. He holds a bachelor's degree in operations management and an MBA from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

Rebecca Young, Chief Human Resources Officer

Young brings more than two decades of experience leading strategic HR initiatives and driving cultural transformation across healthcare and medical device organizations. Most recently CHRO at Profile Products, Young previously held senior HR leadership roles at BrightSpring Health Services, GE and Smith+Nephew. She specializes in building people-centered organizations that align culture, performance and long-term business strategy, and holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in human resources from Purdue University.

These leadership appointments underscore Advita Ortho's commitment to operational excellence, organizational development and delivering meaningful innovation to surgeons and patients worldwide.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide.

