Advita Ortho Brings "Advancing: Life" to AAOS 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, will participate in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2026 Annual Meeting, marking a defining milestone for the company founded in November 2025. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3127 to experience the company's technologies and implant innovations that embody its unified brand platform, "Advancing: Life."

Advita Ortho’s “Advancing: Life” platform is dedicated to enhancing patients’ lives by empowering surgeons with high-quality, transformative orthopedic innovations.

"At Advita Ortho, we don't innovate for innovation's sake. We innovate to enhance human life," said Aurelio Sahagun, CEO of Advita Ortho. "By combining high-quality implants with surgical technologies powered by data, AI and machine learning, we are equipping surgeons with deeper insight, greater precision and confidence in the operating room. AAOS 2026 represents an important milestone for Advita Ortho, and we look forward to connecting with surgeons, partners and the broader orthopaedic community."

At Booth #3127, Advita Ortho will spotlight its focused approach to innovation, anchored by the company's flagship Active Intelligence® ecosystem, a connected suite of AI-powered, data-driven technologies designed to support planning and intraoperative decision-making across the care continuum.

Featured technologies include:

Advita GPS™ – Surgeon-controlled navigation delivering real-time guidance designed to enhance surgical precision, efficiency and data-driven clinical insight without capital cost barriers

Newton™ Balancing Technique – Intelligent intraoperative balancing technology designed to provide quantitative feedback supporting soft tissue management

Planning Software – Advanced preoperative planning tools to improve visualization and procedural preparation

Predict+™ – Machine learning-driven technology supporting personalized surgical decision-making

Chime™ App – A digital clinical exchange platform that fosters surgeon collaboration and clinical engagement

The exhibit will also feature the company's latest implant innovations, including the Truliant® Porous Knee with Activit-E™ polyethylene; the Alteon® Tapered Wedge™ stems; expanded, first-to-market solutions within the Equinoxe® Shoulder platform supporting humeral reconstruction, and scapular reconstruction, as well as the new Central Screw Baseplate; and advancements in the Vantage® Ankle system, including 3D and 3D+.

Advita's leadership team and product experts will be on site to provide insights, answer questions and demonstrate how Advita's integrated systems work together to support modern orthopedic practices.

"AAOS is where the orthopedic community gathers to explore what's possible in patient care," Sahagun added. "We are proud to showcase Advita Ortho on this global stage and invite attendees to discover how we are advancing life for patients."

For more information, visit www.advita.com/Academy.

*GPS, Shoulder Planning App and Predict+ are developed by Blue Ortho SAS, an Advita Ortho subsidiary, and distributed by Advita Ortho, LLC. Predict+ has not received FDA marketing authorization. The implants are manufactured by Exactech and distributed by Advita Ortho.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC