Advita Ortho Expands Navigation Platform with Next-Generation GPS Shoulder System

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced the introduction of the company's next-generation GPS Shoulder system, expanding its navigation platform with an updated station and software, designed to deliver a faster, more intuitive user experience for surgical teams. Featuring a sleek interface and high-resolution touchscreen, the new GPS Shoulder system is designed to support implant placement accuracy,1-2 reduce complications3 and improve clinical outcomes.4

Howard Routman, DO, performed the first surgical cases using the new system at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis, Fla.

"These cases were an opportunity to see the latest GPS technology in action, and how its enhancements can raise the bar for efficiency and intraoperative 3D feedback in real time," said Dr. Routman. "The impact was clear, even before we began to navigate the case. The upgrades allowed us to better meet our goals of enhancing accuracy, reducing variability, and delivering optimal results with faster processing speed resulting in a reduction in surgical time. The GPS platform is moving even closer to becoming the standard of care."

Today, more than half of Advita's global shoulder cases are performed using GPS, reflecting growing surgeon confidence in its advanced navigation system.

Key system features5 include:

Reusable active trackers that integrate into hospital and ASC workflows using existing instrumentation sterilization processes, helping reduce per-case costs compared to disposable tracker systems

Calibration check performed in seconds, capturing real-time data without disrupting surgical flow

Wide angular visibility with a 135-degree field of view and real-time auxiliary visual connectivity

Postoperative reporting tools that organize case data for review, documentation and analysis

"With this release, we've taken everything surgeons love about GPS and elevated the experience even further," said Aurelio Sahagun, Advita Ortho CEO. "This system reflects the trust surgeons place in our GPS technology. By delivering a more seamless and enhanced experience, we're helping surgeons focus on what matters most: patient care."

As part of the company's Active Intelligence® ecosystem, GPS connects preoperative planning tools, real-time intraoperative analytics and postoperative insights to support surgeons across the entire episode of care.

The next-generation GPS Shoulder system is being introduced through limited release; the GPS technology is available to Advita Ortho customers at no capital cost. For more information, visit www.AdvitaAI.com.

References:

The GPS Shoulder technology is manufactured by Blue Ortho SAS, an Advita Ortho subsidiary, and distributed by Advita Ortho, LLC.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

