Advita Ortho Introduces a New Era in Clinical Exchange with AI-Powered Chime™ Platform

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, today announced a major update to Chime™, its clinical exchange application designed to help orthopedic surgeons connect, collaborate and share clinical insight.

Available exclusively to Advita surgeons, Chime is a secure, peer-to-peer platform that turns everyday cases into shared learning. Powered by Active Intelligence®, the expanded Chime app adds new AI-assisted capabilities, workflow-based notifications and broader accessibility to support more meaningful collaboration.

"Chime reflects our belief that collaboration is a powerful driver of progress," said Aurelio Sahagun, CEO of Advita Ortho. "By expanding Chime with AI-powered features and deeper workflow integration, we are creating a trusted environment where surgeons can learn from one another, exchange real-world insight and advance orthopedics together."

Chime allows Advita Ortho customers to connect in a private, surgeon-only environment. Clinicians can share cases, post images, ask questions and engage in peer-driven discussion through a personalized feed that is supported by anonymous posting and de-identified imaging to protect patient privacy.

New features include:

AI-assisted case posting helps surgeons create posts faster using AI dictation, with support for images, videos and PDFs.

GPS Shoulder notifications alert surgeons when shoulder reconstructions are ready for planning and navigation.

Updated user interface features a simplified design for easier navigation and engagement.

Web access provides the ability to view and participate from a desktop or mobile device.

As part of Advita Ortho's expanding AI ecosystem, Chime supports the company's commitment to advancing orthopedic care through data-driven insight, collaboration and shared expertise.

For more information, visit www.advita.com/chime.

