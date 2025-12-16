Advita Ortho Wins Innovation Award for Soft Tissue Balancing in Knee Replacement Surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, has been awarded the Innovation award in the 2025 Medical Device Network Excellence Awards for its Newton® Balancing Technology for total knee replacement surgery.

GPS Knee empowers surgeons with the Newton Balancing technique, delivering dynamic soft tissue analytics and personalized planning for reproducible, balanced total knee replacement surgery.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our Newton Balancing Technology, which represents Advita Ortho's commitment to patient-centered innovation," said Aurelio Sahagun, CEO of Advita Ortho. "By transforming the technologies surgeons use to approach soft tissue management, we're helping make knee replacement outcomes more predictable and more reliable for patients everywhere. This award validates the hard work of our team and sets the tone for the next chapter of Advita Ortho, delivering intelligent solutions that empower surgeons and advance lives."

Newton provides ligament-driven balance by combining a force-controlled intra-articular tensioner with GPS, a platform that provides dynamic soft tissue analytics, pre-resection insights and full-range personalized planning. This streamlined technique helps surgeons reliably execute their surgical planning,1 transforming a traditionally subjective step into a data-driven, reproducible process.

At the core of Newton's innovation is its ability to measure real-time ligament laxity under controlled tension. By applying a controlled force across the knee's full arc of motion, the technology isolates ligament behavior, reducing variability that can occur with manual methods.2 Integrated with the company's GPS, real-time gaps are displayed, empowering surgeons to make informed decisions about implant size, alignment, placement and soft tissue balance.

The award also reflects the depth of evidence behind Newton's performance. More than 50 publications and scientific presentations have shown the system's advantages over conventional methods, including greater accuracy, higher reliability irrespective of surgeon experience and improved gap balancing.3-5

Recent peer-reviewed publications include:

A cadaveric study published in the Journal of Experimental Orthopaedics showed that Newton's technique provided higher reliability and reproducibility than manual techniques.

Studies published in the Journal of Orthopaedics and The Journal of Arthroplasty demonstrated significant improvements of the patient-reported outcome measures when transitioning to Newton.

Newton's goal of bringing consistency to soft-tissue management is meant to help surgeons address a leading driver of patient dissatisfaction, which has historically affected up to 20% of knee replacements.8

Backed by five granted patents, Newton lays the groundwork for future AI-powered workflows that extend beyond knee arthroplasty. The system's compact, ASC-friendly design delivers these capabilities without the capital investment or annual maintenance burden associated with competing robotic platforms. The radiation-free technology aims to bridge the gap between data-rich planning and precise intraoperative execution.

The Newton tensioner is manufactured by Exactech Inc. and distributed by Advita Ortho, LLC. GPS is manufactured by Blue Ortho SAS, an Advita Ortho subsidiary, and distributed by Advita Ortho, LLC.

About Advita Ortho

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

