Advita Ortho Launches to Advance Patient Lives through Orthopedic Innovation

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, LLC, today announces its official launch as a global medical device company dedicated to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. With a mission to empower surgeons and improve patient outcomes, Advita will deliver high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The company's portfolio creates an ecosystem designed to enhance decision-making in the operating room while driving efficiency for healthcare systems. Advita now owns and distributes established product lines such as the Equinoxe® Shoulder, Vantage® Ankle, Alteon® Hip, Truliant® Knee, Newton® balancing technology and GPS® navigation, and distributes the Spartan Hip and Triverse® Knee lines, among others. Along with these product lines, it also now owns product data and has the engineering and manufacturing expertise gathered over more than 40 years. Advita acquired these assets, and a dedicated team of employees, from Exactech in conjunction with Exactech's restructuring.

Advita Ortho's name reflects its purpose to "Advance Life" by giving patients greater mobility, and by empowering surgeons with the products, technologies and support they need to be successful.

"Advita Ortho is built on a commitment to innovation, whether creating transformative ways to optimize the surgical experience, providing the latest in orthopedic implants and instruments, or using cutting-edge technology to improve efficacy and outcomes," said CEO Aurelio Sahagun. "These advancements will empower surgeons with solutions that can deliver better outcomes and greater freedom for patients worldwide."

Advita's owners include funds managed by affiliates of Strategic Value Partners, LLC (SVP), Stellex Capital Management, LLC, and Greywolf Capital Management, LP. The company is led by innovators, surgeons and visionaries who have shaped the orthopedic industry, with a board of directors that includes members of the company's ownership group and:

Luigi Ferrari, Chair: As a senior advisor to SVP and a healthcare investor with more than 30 years of experience, Ferrari is former CEO of Lima Corporate and former president of Orthofix Global Orthopedics, bringing extensive expertise guiding medical companies' business decisions.

Aurelio Sahagun, CEO: With more than 20 years of experience in orthopedic devices and dentistry, Sahagun has held leadership positions at the Straumann Group, Microport Orthopedics, Wright Medical Technology (now Stryker) and Medtronic.

Andrew Ekdahl: Ekdahl's background includes more than 30 years of global experience in various orthopedics leadership roles with Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices (DePuy Synthes and Ethicon).

Dave Demski: Former CEO of Globus Medical, Demski also brings diverse medical device board of directors' experience (Globus Medical, Alphatec Spine, Axonics, Paragon 28 and LEM Surgical).

Steve C de Baca: Contributing extensive risk-assessment and regulatory expertise, de Baca has held leadership positions at Philips Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Zimmer Biomet, Boston Scientific and other healthcare companies.

Contributing extensive risk-assessment and regulatory expertise, de Baca has held leadership positions at Philips Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Zimmer Biomet, Boston Scientific and other healthcare companies. Gary Blackford, special advisor to the board: An experienced healthcare executive, Blackford is Chair of the board for Avanos Medical and served on the board for Wright Medical.

"The company's board is an impressive group of leaders with extraordinary experience that will be relevant in supporting its growth and success," Board Chair Luigi Ferrari said. "Our work together will focus on the company's quality imperative, its commitment to innovation, and its mission to become the most trusted partner to orthopedic surgeons, empowering them with tools and technologies they can trust, designed to perform exactly as they should."

"We're focused on being the best orthopedic partner possible — working with surgeons to come up with revolutionary tools and products that put them in control of their practices, operations and outcomes," noted Advita's Chief Medical Officer Richard Friedman, MD, FRCSC. "Our relationships will be built on trust, responsiveness and personalized attention, allowing us to not only work together to make surgeons' practices smarter, but also improve quality of life for patients worldwide."

Advita Ortho invites surgeons, partners and patients to learn more at www.advita.com.

About Advita Ortho, LLC

Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Strategic Value Partners, LLC (SVP)

SVP is a global alternative investment firm that focuses on special situations, private equity, opportunistic credit and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in its portfolio companies. Today SVP manages approximately $22 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested more than $53 billion of capital. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has over 200 employees, including more than 100 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT) and London, and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.svpglobal.com.

About Stellex Capital Management, LLC

With offices in New York, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and London, Stellex Capital is a private equity firm with over $3.9 billion in assets under management. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that stand to benefit from its operationally focused and hands-on approach to investing. Portfolio companies are supported by Stellex's industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insights, and access to capital.

About Greywolf, LP

Greywolf Capital Management LP ("Greywolf") is a $3.2 billion alternative investment manager with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Miami. The firm specializes in opportunistic credit and special situations investing, with additional expertise across hard assets, structured products, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Greywolf employs a disciplined, fundamental, bottom-up investment approach to identify both liquid and illiquid opportunities across asset classes, including leveraged loans, distressed debt, hard assets, credit-oriented equities, and private equity. The firm's rigorous due diligence process is designed to uncover attractively valued investments with favorable, asymmetric risk-return characteristics. Greywolf is a long-term investment partner committed to the principles of capital preservation, value discipline, quality, and transparency in all aspects of its investment and client relationships.

