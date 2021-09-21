Advocate Capital Client Michael Cowen of Cowen Rodriguez Peacock Fights for Change in Tractor Trailer Truck Safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Cowen of Cowen Rodriguez Peacock recently settled a case for his client whose mother was tragically killed by an 18-wheeler truck. The plaintiff chose to focus first on holding the trucking company accountable and preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The plaintiff's 71-year-old mother was killed when the tire came off the rim of an 18-wheeler truck and bounced into her windshield, and forced her to drive into the guardrail. The accident occurred because the truck driver was not properly inflating and checking the tire pressure on pre-trip inspections.

Cowen's client wanted something positive to come from her mother's death, so they told the defendant they would not discuss money until they agreed to implement change and train drivers on tire safety.

In a recent video interview with Michael J. Swanson, CEO, and Chairman of Advocate Capital, Inc., Cowen explained that plaintiff attorneys like himself look for opportunities to impact change through their cases.

Cowen stated, "…one of the things that's so frustrating with what we do is we come in after a tragedy and families need help…we get them the compensation that helps them get on with their lives, but it would really be nice to try and do something to stop this from happening in the first place…. I see people suffering. I can't cure them. I can't make it not happen, but is there a way that we can go and prevent the next crash from happening?"

Cowen is a part of the American Association for Justice Trucking Litigation Group and the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys who lobby congress, the Federal Motor Carrier Administration, and other consumer advocacy groups to implement safety requirements for trucking companies like emergency breaking and strengthened underride guard railings.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms like Cowen Rodriguez Peacock. It has served the plaintiff bar for 22 years from its headquarters in Nashville, TN, and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.advocatecapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

CONTACT:

Rachel Minyard

Advocate Capital, Inc.,

advocatecapital.com/rachel-minyard.html

SOURCE Advocate Capital, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.advocatecapital.com

