Advocate Capital, Inc. Increases Its Maximum Line of Credit to $8,000,000

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a year of celebrations for Advocate Capital, Inc.! The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in June and is pleased to announce another reason to celebrate. Advocate's Credit Committee has decided to increase its maximum line of credit to a new high of $8,000,000 per qualifying firm.

Advocate Capital, Inc.'s new higher limit marks a $2,000,000 increase from its previous maximum of $6,000,000. The company's 500+ clients will continue to benefit from the Advotrac® Case Expense Funding Service and The Advocate Flexline®. The company hopes this increase will enable plaintiff law firms to continue to pursue justice and get even better results for their clients.

"We are so thankful for the opportunity to fulfill our mission of helping an ever-increasing number of plaintiff lawyers get even better results for their clients. This new, higher limit will enable us to expand even further," said Advocate's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Swanson.

Advocate Capital, Inc. is the premier provider of strategic financial products and accounting services for successful trial law firms. It has served the plaintiff bar since 1999 from its headquarters in Nashville, TN and enjoys a client base that extends nationwide. For more information, visit www.AdvocateCapital.com or call 1.877.894.9724.

