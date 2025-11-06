Advocate Health Elevates Employee and Patient Experience with Workday

Third-Largest U.S. Not-For-Profit Health Care Organization Unifies HR, Finance, and Supply Chain on Workday's AI-Powered Platform to Improve Efficiency, Decision-Making, and Care Delivery

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the enterprise AI platform for managing people , money , and agents , today announced that Advocate Health , the third-largest, not-for-profit health care organization in the U.S., is now live on Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) , Workday Financial Management , and Workday Supply Chain Management (SCM) for Healthcare . This milestone marks a major step in Advocate Health's digital transformation, bringing its workforce, financial operations, and supply chain together on one intelligent platform to simplify work for employees and improve patient care.

Following the 2022 combination of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health to form Advocate Health, the organization set out to streamline operations and deliver a better experience for its 160,000 employees. To achieve that, Advocate Health needed a flexible, unified platform capable of connecting people, financial, and procurement data from more than 60 hospitals and over 1,000 sites of care across six states. Workday – together with deployment partner PwC – was selected to help make that vision a reality.

"Health care organizations benefit from having a trusted partner to help them navigate the industry's changing needs while digitally transforming the ways in which they operate," said Dr. Bobbie Byrne, chief information officer, Advocate Health. "For us, Workday is that partner. It provides the reliability, performance, and data quality we need as we continue to redefine health care for our patients and communities."

With Workday's AI-powered platform and PwC's deep industry expertise, Advocate Health has now successfully centralized its HR, finance, and supply chain data on a single system.

A Unified Platform Powering Simpler Work, Better Decisions, and More Time for Patient Care

With Workday HCM, Advocate Health has simplified how employees manage everyday tasks. Staff can request time off, approve schedules, and check pay right from their phones – freeing up time to focus on patient care.

On the financial side, Workday Financial Management provides a single, real-time view of financial data, helping leaders close the books faster and make smarter decisions. Additionally, with Workday SCM for Healthcare and AI-powered automation in Workday Expenses , Advocate Health is running more efficiently through smarter inventory tracking, quicker expense processing, and intelligent tools like automatic receipt scanning. This helps ensure vital resources reach caregivers and patients when and where they're needed most.

"People are at the heart of health care, and Advocate Health's mission to deliver exceptional patient care called for a partner that shares that vision," said Michael Hofherr, senior vice president and group general manager for industry, Workday. "Together with PwC, we're proud to put the power of AI and people-first design to work – improving the employee experience and, ultimately, the quality of care patients receive."

"Our collaboration with Workday and Advocate Health shows how digital transformation can deliver immediate value in health care," said Claudio Valera, Global Workday Alliance Leader, PwC. "Advocate Health's Workday deployment demonstrates how the right technology can future-proof operations and drive meaningful outcomes for both employees and patients."

Learn more about the healthcare industry at Workday Rising here , and Advocate Health's Workday Rising session here .

