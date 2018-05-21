ADX 365 Retains TransMedia Group to Tell Why Its Entrepreneurial CEO Felt It Was Time Advanced Modern Digital Technology Saves Dealerships Time and Money at Outdated Auctions

Applying modern digital technology, ADX 365 has created an innovative online platform and mobile apps for dealerships to buy/sell vehicles, which our publicity will illumine in a way that will amaze and excite, said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

TransMedia publicity will highlight the benefits of ADX 365 to dealerships, which include:

Lower cost compared to competitors

Comprehensive inspection reports

Detailed photos of every vehicle

High tech VIN scanning and verification

All sales are 100% guaranteed

Madden said the PR campaign also will focus on the founder and CEO of ADX 365 Kevin Dong himself.

Born in China, Dong immigrated to Boston just before his 10th birthday and lunged right into his American Dream, which became a passionate and disruptive journey.

According to Madden, within months of moving to the states, Dong began selling lawn maintenance to local senior citizens. At 13 he was running his father's restaurant and at 18 was a top salesman for Comcast.

At 21 went into real estate, then paid a car salesman $5000 to teach him the trade and another $5000 to bring him to an auction.

At 22 leasing a wholesale office, he built a team of 40. Then purchased a car lot for $485,000 and sold over 4,000 vehicles.

As if not busy enough, he opened a Karaoke club at 26 with an investment of $750,000, generating annual revenue of $1 million and 3 Sweet Kingdom, a dessert shop chain in which he invested over $1 million. But the auto industry was his sweet spot.

Kevin spent long hours at auctions hearing professionals complain about costly inefficiencies. Dong started working on a solution for the Automotive Wholesale Market that would help dealers save time and money through the online platform he created, ADX 365.

