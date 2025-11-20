TransMedia Group to Spotlight Accomplished Speaker, Author, & Women's Leadership and Fertility Advocate Dr. Marline C. Duroseau

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As stories of women's struggles hit newswaves nationwide, including reproduction and infertility as well as confidence-building in the business world, TransMedia Group is providing media attention to Dr. Marline C. Duroseau, influential speaker, author, and fertility advocate.

Duroseau previously received national coverage for her TEDx Raleigh talk "The Secret Battle Behind Powerful Women Leaders," which explored how vulnerability and disruption shape empathetic leadership. She also authored "It'll Happen By 30," a work documenting her emotional journey through infertility, the overwhelming loss of her daughter Angel, and the steps she took to create a legacy for herself beyond pain that are inspiring other women globally.

"One of my primary goals has been to provide support to those who are grieving, especially people who believe they should be in a very different place in their life right now," explained Duroseau. "By retaining TransMedia Group, I can better share these messages to those who need them most, connecting with the next generation of women leaders changing the world."

TransMedia Group will be connecting Dr. Marline C. Duroseau with media nationwide, ensuring her story of overcoming reproductive adversity and discovering her true paths as both a speaker and business leader are heard.

TransMedia Group will be arranging speaking opportunities with those in the women and reproductive health sphere, further amplifying Duroseau's expertise. TransMedia Group will also be promoting Duroseau's upcoming annual Women Matter Vision Event in January.

"We previously had the opportunity to work with Dr. Marline during last month's 'You Are My Angel Maternal Wellness Event' alongside our client Rader Law Group, a powerful moment that welcomed families processing loss and in need of resources," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

"These key messages are essential, especially when working to break societal barriers for women, and we will take Dr. Mar's story to new heights across the media landscape through strategic contacts that place her strength, passion, and hard-work at the forefront."

TransMedia Group will also be working with Duroseau to release a revamped edition of her novel, one including new sections regarding the financial aspect of infertility treatment as well as new lessons she has learned on her journey following the original release.

