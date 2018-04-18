Adyen 2017 Revenue Crosses $1 Billion Mark; Increase Of Over $400M From 2016

"Merchants around the world turn to Adyen for a simpler, more powerful payments platform," said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. "We are highly focused on transforming the online and in-store payment experience. Our robust growth points to the strength of our unified commerce solution."

Recently, Adyen expanded its unified commerce offering to Canada, attaining full coverage in North America and Europe. Merchants who work with Adyen can now use one platform across all channels (in-store, mobile, ecommerce), covering most of the world's currencies across four continents.

Also, in Q1 of this year, Adyen launched its point-of-sale solution in Singapore, expanded into New Zealand and further built out its full stack payments platform. The company's large global footprint in the payment sector allows companies to process all major card brands, along with local payment methods, around the world.

Adyen continues to add fast growing and innovative companies to its merchant base, with recent additions including eBay, Theory, Valve, ofo, Tinder, Lorna Jane, Groupe L'OCCITANE and ASICS on top of existing leading global brands, including Microsoft, Samsung, Uber, Facebook, Spotify, LinkedIn, Twitter, Netflix, Sephora and Tory Burch.

­For more information on Adyen's unified commerce offerings, please visit: www.adyen.com.

About Adyen

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across in-store, mobile and ecommerce channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves 9 of the 10 of the world's largest Internet companies4. Customers include Facebook, Uber, Netflix, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal.

Media Contact

Tracy Rubin

JCUTLER media group

tracy@jcmg.com







1 Calculated on the basis of the average EUR/USD exchange rate for 2017, equal to 1.1297 2 Calculated on the basis of the applicable daily EUR/USD exchange rate. Processed volume Growth in EUR was 63.3% YoY. 3 Beginning with its 2017 results, in line with industry practice, Adyen now reports processed volume. Prior to 2017, Adyen reported transaction volume – defined as payments volume received. 4 As of May 2017: https://www.statista.com/statistics/277483/market-value-of-the-largest-internet-companies-worldwide/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adyen-2017-revenue-crosses-1-billion-mark-increase-of-over-400m-from-2016-300631736.html

SOURCE Adyen

Related Links

https://www.adyen.com

