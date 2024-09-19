Adyen To Power Omnichannel Payments at U.S. Cinemark Theaters

Adyen chosen by Cinemark to streamline payments and enhance experiences for moviegoers across Cinemark's 300+ U.S. locations.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, will serve as the single financial platform to power enterprise payments for Cinemark, one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. This new collaboration will bring increased payment options and ease of use to moviegoers across the movie theater chain's more than 300 U.S. locations.

Adyen will power payments made online via Cinemark's website and mobile app, in addition to purchases made at Cinemark's box offices, lobby kiosks, and concessions counters. It will also expand across the exhibitor's premium amenities, such as Cinemark's in-theater restaurants and bars and Movie Club, its monthly subscription program with over 1.2 million members.

"Partnering with Cinemark taps into exactly what Adyen does best — streamlining and unifying payments onto a single platform," said Davi Strazza, President of Adyen North America. "Whether it's online ticketing, in-app purchases, or in-theater, Adyen is ensuring that every interaction is as smooth and enjoyable as the movie itself."

In addition to having Adyen power payments across the enterprise, Cinemark is enabling the use of Network Tokens and has enrolled in RevenueProtect, Adyen's built-in risk management solution that helps businesses fight fraud, reduce costs, and increase conversion through a combination of static rules and machine learning.

"By integrating Adyen's sophisticated payment processing platform, we are increasing the flexibility of purchasing options for our guests and reducing friction in the movie-going experience," said Melissa Thomas, Cinemark CFO.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The collaboration with Cinemark, described in this press release, underlines Adyen's continuous growth with existing and new customers over the years. For more information, visit www.adyen.com.

About Cinemark Holdings, Inc.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark makes every day cinematic for moviegoers across more than 500 theaters and 5,500 screens, operating in 42 states in the U.S. (308 theaters; 4,303 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (194 theaters; 1,405 screens). Cinemark offers guests superior sight and sound technology, including Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD, the world's No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format; industry-leading penetration of upscale amenities such as expanded food and beverage offerings, Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats; top-notch guest service; and award-winning loyalty programs such as Cinemark Movie Club. All of this creates an immersive environment for a shared, entertaining escape, underscoring that there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark. For more information, visit https://ir.cinemark.com .

