Adyen Partners with Affirm Making it Easier for Merchants to Provide a Transparent Pay-Over-Time Option at Checkout

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading businesses, today announced a partnership with Affirm, a payment method that provides consumers a transparent way to pay over time online and in-store.

Adyen allows merchants to accept payments online, in-app, and in store. Through a single integration, Adyen's merchants can now add Affirm as a payment option with a few clicks. By offering Affirm at checkout, both online and in-store via QR code, merchants can give their customers the option to split the cost of their purchase into installments and pay monthly or every other week, choosing a schedule that best fits their budget, without hidden or late fees.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for flexible and transparent ways to pay, and merchants who enable these types of payment options can rapidly accelerate their own sales," said Silvija Martincevic, Affirm's Chief Commercial Officer. "We're excited to partner with Adyen to help ignite their merchants' growth, while also bringing Affirm's convenient and transparent pay-over-time option to even more consumers!"

"At Adyen, we aim to give our merchants' shoppers the best experience possible by offering all the ways they like to pay," said Brian Dammeir, President of North America at Adyen. "Partnering with Affirm makes sense as the demand for pay-over-time payment solutions has only grown in recent years in the United States, especially gaining traction as more people have been staying home. Our merchants see demand from their consumers for these sorts of payment options and we're excited to bring Affirm onto Adyen's platform both online and in-store."

Adyen merchants that are offering Affirm include Bugaboo , whose eligible consumers can now buy their favorite high-end stroller or play yard and pay in monthly payments over 3, 6, or 12 months with interest as low as 0% APR. For example, a $600 purchase might cost $100 per month over 6 months at 0% APR.

Affirm's 6,000 merchant partners, which include adidas, Bonobos, Casper, Dyson, Oscar de la Renta, Peloton, Walmart, and more, see an increase in average order value and overall sales. In 2019, merchants using Affirm reported 85% higher AOVs when compared to other payment methods, and in the first half of 2020 nearly 70% of Affirm purchases were from repeat users.

This new integrated offering is available now to Adyen's eligible ecommerce merchants and will be available for in-store checkout through QR code in the coming weeks.

About Affirm

Affirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 5.6 million U.S. and Canadian consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they'll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 6,000 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Walmart, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Payment options through Affirm are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The support of Affirm as described in this update underlines Adyen's continuous expansion of supported payment methods over the years.

