Adyen Selected By Uber As A Global 3D Secure Solution Provider

AMSTERDAM, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, announced today that it has been selected by Uber to be its initial solutions provider for 3D Secure (3DS).

"Uber is excited to be expanding our payments platform with Adyen. We are focused on maintaining a seamless and rewarding payments experience for our consumers, and we chose Adyen's 3DS solution based on the innovative product features, the ease of implementation, and the expertise of their team," said Marco Mahrus, Head of Payments Partnerships, Uber.

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with Uber and becoming their first global partner for 3DS. 3DS authentication has become a top priority for all of our merchants. We have made a significant technology investment in our 3DS solution and merchants like Uber are leveraging our full-service capabilities to be prepared for evolving regulatory demands without sacrificing their customer experiences," said Sam Halse, COO, Adyen.

3D Secure 2 (3DS 2) is a new technology standard developed by EMVCo that enables strong customer authentication to comply with regulations like PSD2 in Europe. It introduces a new approach to authentication through secure data sharing, biometric identification, and an improved mobile-friendly customer experience. Adyen's market leading solution supports the widest coverage of card networks for 3DS 2 and legacy versions of 3DS at global scale through a single platform.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oreal.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to bring reliable transportation to everywhere, for everyone. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? More than eight years and five billion trips later, we've started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

