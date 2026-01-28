AEA Elevate Partners with 829 Studios

Partnership to Support Accelerated Investment in Technology-Enabled Digital Marketing Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Elevate, AEA Investors' growth buyout investment strategy focused on professional services companies across the business services, healthcare services, and software sectors, today announced that it made an investment in 829 Studios ("829" or the "Company"), an integrated, technology-enabled digital marketing firm. AEA Elevate acquired its position from CIVC Partners ("CIVC"), alongside significant reinvestment from 829's founder, management team, and employees. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2007 and based in Boston, 829 is a technology‑enabled digital marketing firm delivering measurable, ROI‑driven outcomes across performance marketing, brand and digital experience, earned and owned media, and strategic communications. Powered by its proprietary performance software, Apollo, 829 integrates data and insights across channels to help clients optimize decision-making, unlock faster and more predictable marketing results, and adapt to a rapidly evolving digital and generative AI landscape. With a full‑funnel service offering and a data‑driven, outcomes‑oriented approach, the Company aligns closely with its customers on shared goals and success metrics, enabling deeper collaboration and meaningful business value. 829 serves as a trusted, strategic partner to a diverse and growing client base, including Fortune 500 companies and global brands across retail, finance, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, professional services, and more. The Company will continue to be led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter Ross and 829's existing leadership team.

"829 has built a differentiated, technology-enabled platform that aligns marketing execution with measurable business outcomes," said James Stith, Partner at AEA Elevate. "As the marketing landscape continues to evolve – with the increasing importance of data, analytics, and AI – we see significant opportunity for 829 to expand its technology and generative-AI focused offerings to help clients navigate change. We are pleased to partner with Peter and the broader 829 team to support the Company's next phase of growth."

AEA Elevate partners with innovative professional services businesses to accelerate growth and drive transformation with AI and technology. With AEA Elevate's support, 829 will be positioned to continue investing in its Apollo platform and expanding its suite of offerings to meet client demand in an increasingly complex environment.

"This partnership represents a natural and exciting next step for 829," said Mr. Ross. "The AEA Elevate team brings not only extensive experience partnering with founder-led companies transforming industries through technological innovation, but also a shared belief that great marketing is grounded in data, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to client service. In this next chapter, we look forward to investing in the growth of our platform, while delivering even more powerful, ROI-driven solutions for our clients."

"We are proud of the differentiated offering we've built at 829 – a model that combines a client-focused approach with deep technological expertise to solve the most complex marketing and strategic communications challenges and, importantly, deliver real results," said John O'Brien, Founding Partner of 829.

Jan Wojtasinski, President of 829, added, "With AEA Elevate's support, we are poised to accelerate our momentum and further invest in the technology, talent, and integrated capabilities that set 829 apart."

"It has been a privilege to partner with Peter and the 829 team over the last four years," said Scott Schwartz, Partner at CIVC. "They have had enormous success in building a high-performing company with a clear focus on delivering measurable client outcomes."

Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray served as legal counsel to CIVC and 829.

ABOUT AEA INVESTORS

AEA Investors ("AEA") was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's over 110 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, Jacksonville, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The Firm manages funds that have approximately $18 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth capital, and private debt investments. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

ABOUT 829 STUDIOS

829 Studios is a technology‑enabled digital marketing firm that provides integrated digital marketing, strategic communications, and web development services to more than 400 clients across industries. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Boston, MA, 829 delivers measurable, ROI‑driven outcomes through a data‑driven, full‑funnel approach that spans search, social, web, content, communications, and emerging AI‑enabled channels. Powered by its proprietary Apollo platform, 829 unifies strategy, execution, and analytics, enabling clients to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape and achieve sustained performance. For more information, visit www.829studios.com.

ABOUT CIVC PARTNERS

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high growth middle market companies in the business services sector. Since 1989, the team has invested almost $2.9 billion in 88 platform companies and currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VII. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com.

