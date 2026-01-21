AEA Private Debt Leads Junior Debt Investment to Support the Recapitalization of Tenax Aerospace by NTC Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors' Private Debt group ("AEA Private Debt"), a leading provider of private credit to the middle market, today announced that it led a junior debt investment to support the recapitalization of Tenax Aerospace ("Tenax" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of NTC Group ("NTC").

Headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Tenax is a leading provider of special mission aircraft and related services to the U.S. Government and commercial customers. The Company focuses on critical special mission aviation programs, designing and executing customized solutions that are recognized for their quality, performance, and scale.

"Tenax plays a vital role in supporting programs that are essential to national security and public safety," said Tom Groves, Partner at AEA Private Debt. "With its deep technical capabilities, experienced team, and commitment to mission execution, Tenax is well-positioned for long-term success. We are proud to partner with the Company and pleased to further build on our relationship with NTC."

Reflective of AEA Private Debt's partnership-oriented approach, this marks the third transaction the team has completed in support of an NTC portfolio company, two of which have been investments from AEA Private Debt's most recent mezzanine fund.

"AEA Private Debt brought deep expertise, creative solutions, and a highly collaborative approach to this transaction," said Taran Bakker, Director of Tenax and Partner at NTC. "Their ability to move efficiently and align around Tenax's strategic objectives was instrumental, and we value their partnership as the Company enters its next stage of growth."

MetLife Investment Management participated in the financing alongside AEA Private Debt.

About AEA Private Debt

AEA Private Debt makes senior debt, unitranche, junior debt, and equity co-investments in leading middle market companies across a broad range of industries and end markets. AEA Private Debt's team of experienced professionals partners with private equity firms, family offices, and entrepreneur-backed companies to provide financing solutions in support of leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, add-on acquisitions, refinancings, and other similar capital needs. Since inception in 2005, AEA Private Debt has invested over $8.5 billion across more than 425 transactions.

AEA Private Debt is part of AEA Investors ("AEA"), which was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's over 120 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, Jacksonville, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $18 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth equity, and private debt investments. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

About Tenax Aerospace

Tenax is a leading provider of special mission aircraft and related services to the U.S. Government and commercial customers. The Company focuses on enduring special mission aviation programs critical to national security and the public interest, including aerial fire suppression, airborne ISR, training and testing, and other special missions. Founded in 2001, Tenax is a privately-owned business headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi. For more information, please visit www.tenaxaerospace.com.

About NTC Group

NTC Group offers family- and founder-owned companies a tailored approach to ownership transitions, prioritizing long-term growth and the preservation of their culture while delivering a unique approach that sets the firm apart from traditional private equity and strategic acquirers. With a focus on aerospace, defense, and specialty manufacturing, NTC combines flexible capital with a strategic partnership framework designed to maximize long-term growth while preserving the founder's vision. For more information, please visit www.ntcgroup.com.

