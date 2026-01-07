AEA Investors Expands Investor Relations Presence in EMEA with Appointment of Zeynep Tumer Bayazid

Experienced Leader to Advance AEA's Client Relations, Business Development, and Capital Formation Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand in the Region



NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AEA Investors ("AEA" or the "Firm"), a leading global private investment firm, today announced that Zeynep Tumer Bayazid has joined the Firm as Head of EMEA within its Investor Relations & Fundraising team. In this new role, she will be involved in investor relations activities across all of AEA's fund strategies and spearhead the expansion of the Firm's client base in Europe and the Middle East. Leveraging her 13+ years of investor relations and business development experience, Ms. Bayazid will continue to cultivate existing and new relationships with EMEA-based investors seeking access to strong middle-market private equity and debt solutions. She reports to Steve Elia, Head of Investor Relations & Fundraising and Partner at AEA, and will be based in the Firm's London office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Zeynep to AEA as we seek to expand our presence and capital formation capabilities in the EMEA region, underscoring the Firm's commitment to strengthening our investor relationships globally," said Mr. Elia. "The addition of a seasoned professional of Zeynep's caliber represents the natural evolution of our platform. We see tremendous opportunity to grow our investor network in EMEA and look forward to working closely with Zeynep to meet the rising demand for our differentiated middle-market solutions."

"I greatly admire AEA's partnership-driven approach and collaborative culture, and I'm thrilled to join a firm that prioritizes long-term relationships," said Ms. Bayazid. "AEA's robust middle-market private equity and debt platforms provide a strong foundation for enduring partnerships. I look forward to working with Steve and the team to deepen investor engagement and expand AEA's footprint across EMEA."

Ms. Bayazid joins AEA from AlbaCore Capital Group, where she served as a Partner and the Head of Business Development. She previously held investor relations and marketing roles at BlueMountain Capital Management and began her career on the Leveraged Finance team at Citigroup in London. Ms. Bayazid received a BSc in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's over 120 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The Firm manages funds that have approximately $18 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth capital, and private debt investments. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

